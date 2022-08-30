NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake: Walleye have an appetite for nightcrawlers.

Reese Jones and Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said walleye fishing is good in the Rocky Branch area of the lake with live nightcrawlers on a nightcrawler rig trolled behind a bottom-bouncer weight. Troll along gravel flats, gravel points and rock points 25 to 30 feet deep.

Striped bass fishing is best in the Beaver Dam area with live sunfish, live shad or brood minnows 20 to 60 feet deep. Black bass fishing is good one day, poor the next. Fish 20 feet deep with plastic worms, Ned rigs or jig and pigs.

White bass can be caught by locating schools of fish with a depth finder near bluff walls and channel swings. Work a jigging spoon near the school of fish. Average surface water temperature is in the mid 80s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville said the best black bass fishing is at night with spinner baits or jig and pigs. There is some top-water bass activity in the morning. Bluegill are biting fair on worms or crickets. Catfish are biting a variety of baits including liver, stink bait and nightcrawlers. All fishing methods are working.

Beaver tailwater: Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, reports trout fishing is good on prepared trout bait such as Pautzke Fire Bait fished on light tackle. Fishing is best in deep pools. Small spoons may work after mid morning.

Power generation has slacked off creating good wade-fishing conditions much of the day.

Lake Fayetteville: David Powell at the lake office said bluegill fishing is good with worms. Crappie are scattered but can be caught with minnows, jigs or waxworms. Black bass fishing is slow. Try for them with plastic worms.

Lake Sequoyah: Angler Mike McBride recommends fishing for black bass early with top-water lures. All catfish baits are working for catfish. The lake is open sunrise to sunset.

Bella Vista: Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill fishing is good 15 to 20 feet deep with worms or crickets around brush at all Bella Vista lakes. Black bass are surfacing in the morning and can be caught with small swim baits. Use plastic worms later in the day.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake: Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at night with plastic worms in dark colors. Try top water lures at first light and last light.

Illinois River: Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits or 4-inch plastic lizards worked in deep water.

Eastern Oklahoma: Stroud said black bass fishing at Lake Eucha is best at night. The best lures are spinner baits or chatter baits in dark colors.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports largemouth bass fishing is fair at Grand Lake with Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms and top-water lures around bush, rocks and docks. Crappie are biting fair on hair jigs or minnows around brush and docks.

Lake Tenkiller black bass are biting fair on plastic worms, spinner baits and top-water lures around brush, rocks and along points. Crappie fishing is fair with hair jigs or minnows around brush and docks.

Table Rock Lake: Focused Fishing Guide service reports black bass fishing is best for numbers of fish with a plastic worm on a drop-shot rig 20 to 30 feet deep along gravel banks and points. A drop-shot rig is also good to use above tree tops 20 to 30 feet deep over deeper water.

Fish the Arkansas side of the Long Creek arm with big plastic worms near brush located on gravel flats. Try using a buzz bait or Whopper Plopper early along steep banks. Work the lures close to shore and parallel to the bank. This may work later in the day as long as the bank is shaded.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



