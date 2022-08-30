NWA outdoor briefs

Bowhunters set 3-D shoot

Cherokee Bowhunters will host its season's last 3-D archery shoot on Saturday at the Fort Crowder Conservation Area archery range southeast of Neosho, Mo.

Cost is $12 for nonmember adults. Contestants may start the any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Visit cherokeebowhunters.org or call (417) 439-7054 for more information.

Hike visits Siloam Springs lake

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will hike Sept. 6 near Siloam Springs at City Lake Park and Wango Tango Trail. This is a 4.4 mile loop hike.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Learn park's volunteer opportunities

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a meet and greet event Sept. 7 to welcome Avery Blair, the park's new volunteer coordinator, and for new and experienced volunteers to learn about numerous volunteer opportunities at Arkansas' largest state park.

People are invited to attend at 2 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. in the outdoor education pavilion or in the visitor center, depending on weather. There will be a brief presentation and refreshments will be served. Those who have never volunteered at the par but would like to are encouraged to attend a session.

For more information contact Avery Blair, avery.blair@arkansas.gov or (479) 789-5009.

Cleanup targets Lee Creek

The annual Lee Creek Cleanup hosted by Devil's Den State Park will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10. Volunteers should meet at the horse camp pavilion on Arkansas 220 on the west end of the park.

Cleanup area is from the park to the Arkansas 220 bridge. Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the horse camp pavilion. Prize drawings will be from noon to 1 p.m.

Contact Terry Anderson, park interpreter, 479-761-3823, terry.anderson@arkansas.gov for more information.

Go fishing in Centerton

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a fall family fishing derby from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at Centerton Lake in Centerton.

Game and Fish will stock the lake with channel catfish. Fishing is open to all ages. Anglers should provide their own tackle, bait and container to take their fish home.

Tour park wetlands

Osage Park in Bentonville will host free wetland expedition field trips for people of all ages from 10 a.m to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.

Trips will visit various stations in the park to learn about macro-invertebrates, beaver dams, erosion, water quality, invasive species management and more.

Wetland field trips for seventh-grade classrooms will cover the same topics. They will be offered from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12-14. Visit peelcompton.org to register for the all-ages trips or to register a seventh-grade classroom.

Survey seeks landowner views

Landowners in the Illinois River watershed are being asked to take part in a 10-to 15-minute voluntary online survey from the Illinois River Watershed Partnership in Cave Springs. The survey is part of research taking place to gather opinions from landowners in the watershed about conservation easements.

Visit https://uark.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3mEpclabsCmzDPE to take the survey. There is no cost involved and participants have the option of being entered into a drawing for one of 10 free $50 Amazon gift cards.

Contact Leif Kindberg, watershed partnership director, director@irwp.org for more information.



