100 years ago

Aug. 30, 1922

RAVENDEN SPRINGS -- A shallow gas deposit has been discovered near here. The gas was discovered on a pond. Bubbles coming to the surface were lighted and would burn for a few minutes. After this a sharp stick was driven into the ground near by and gas came up through this, and when lighted would blaze from one to two feet from the ground. The surface has been tested in this manner for a distance of four miles ... People here are anxious to learn whether the gas is merely bog gas, or is a filteration of natural gas from heavy deposits below.

50 years ago

Aug. 30, 1972

HOT SPRINGS -- Governor Bumpers said Tuesday that Arkansas had an opportunity to "take a leadership role in preserving its natural integrity." Addressing the annual meeting of the Central Area of the Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts, Mr. Bumpers said land was a finite resource and "its dwindling swiftly with each passing day." He said Arkansas had been protected from overdevelopment until recently by "those two great conservators -- poverty and accessibility." But he said a great erosion had come during the last three decades as the state became more industrialized, and he called for more detailed consideration in proper location of industrial sites.

25 years ago

Aug. 30, 1997

• When he declared bankruptcy in 1995, former Attorney General Steve Clark walked away from a $17,284.90 debt plus interest to the state of Arkansas, figures suggest. Records in Attorney General Winston Bryant's office Friday showed that Clark paid only $1,200 of the $18,484.90 he promised in 1994 he would pay, Bryant spokesman Lawrence Graves said. The promise was made Aug. 31, 1994, in a consent judgment. Clark was to pay $100 a month plus interest until September 1995, then $200 a month plus interest until the $18,484.90 plus interest was paid. The state contended that Clark ran up the debt by abusing his state-issued credit card while he was attorney general. Clark did not concede in the consent judgment that he owed the money, but his agreement to pay it ended a civil suit the state had filed against him to recover it. A state audit said Clark misused his credit card from July 1986 to July 1990 to the tune of $28,654.

10 years ago

Aug. 30, 2012

CONWAY -- Former University of Central Arkansas President Allen Meadors was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor after an almost year-long investigation of a food vendor's botched offer to renovate the president's UCA-owned house. Meadors, 65, was charged with solicitation of tampering with a public record, Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland said, confirming information provided earlier by a source who did not want to be identified. "No one's above the law, not even the president of a university," Hiland said.