Parkview's Martin, Canady have D-I looks

When opponents line up across from Little Rock Parkview's defensive line, they will see two Division-I-type prospects in junior Alex Martin and sophomore Landon Canady.

“They’re going to be hard to deal with inside at this level and I think both are going to be college football players,” Parkview defensive coordinator Bobby Bolding said.

Martin (6-3, 280 pounds) recorded 6 tackles, 3 quarterback hits and 3 quarterback hurries in Parkview’s 48-26 season-opening victory over Class 7A Springdale Har-Ber. Canady (6-3, 300) had 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 3 quarterback hits and 2 quarterback hurries.

“Alex moves well, he has great feet, uses his hands better because he’s more mature,” Bolding said. “Alex probably more so on the defensive side of the ball. Landon may end up being an offensive guy.

"They both play both ways. Landon is still learning to use his hands. His feet have to get better.”

Both visited Arkansas on June 12 with teammate and sophomore safety Omarion Robinson, who has an offer from the Razorbacks. Arkansas, Oklahoma and other programs visited the school during the spring evaluation period to check on Martin and Canady.

“We had a lot of D-I people come in and look at them both this spring,” Bolding said. "They’re D-I on the hoof.”

Canady wowed Patriots coaches with his incline bench press.

“Landon incline presses like 320,” Bolding said. “That’s a lot of incline weight. Usually an amount like that is done by a senior, and he did it this spring as a ninth grader.”

Bolding bragged on the personalities of Martin and Canady.

“They’re both really good kids,” Bolding said. “Landon’s mom is an administrator in the district. Alex is one of our leaders. He’s a real vocal kind of kid.

"He has fun in practice, fun in the locker room, fun in everything he does.”



