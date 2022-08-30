Players returning for Hogs





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas receiver Jadon Haselwood and offensive guard Brady Latham both returned to practice Monday to open game week against Cincinnati.

The No. 19 Razorbacks host the No. 23 Bearcats on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in one of three matchups featuring two Associated Press top 25 teams.

Both missed considerable practice time last week with undisclosed injuries.

Haselwood wore a green no-contact jersey while going through group ball security drills. He did not participate in the "fastball" starts and sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. took his spot in the slot with the starting unit.

Latham did not participate in fastball starts, but he did not wear green and was clad in his white No. 62 jersey.

The Razorbacks in green Monday were Haselwood, fellow receiver Jaedon Wilson (AC joint), tailback Dominique Johnson and reserve center Marcus Henderson, whose pectoral muscle injury has kept him in non-contact work throughout camp and into game week.

Arkansas worked on practice fields outside the Walker Pavilion with growing storms brewing from the West.

Depth release

The Razorbacks' season-opening depth chart released Monday held no big surprises.

The starting cornerbacks were listed as Hudson Clark and LaDarrius Bishop, the two most-experienced returning players at the spot, with Malik Chavis and Dwight McGlothern the top backups. McGlothern moved up and took fastball starts with the first-teamers in Bishop's spot in Monday's practice.

True freshman Patrick Kutas is listed as the backup center to Ricky Stromberg, but the Razorbacks would probably slide starting guard Beaux Limmer to that spot if needed.

At the receiver spots, Warren Thompson, Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers were listed as starters, with Jaedon Wilson, Bryce Stephens and Ketron Jackson Jr., respectively, backing up their positions.

Special teams had three either/or spots, with returner Reid Bauer and Max Fletcher at punter, with Cam Little and Jake Bates at the kickoff spot and the trio of Eli Stein, Francisco Castro and John Oehrlein at deep snapper.

Coach Sam Pittman suggested Bauer and Fletcher might both punt in the opener.

Fastballs

The coaching staff cut "fastball starts" to three plays and limited it to the first two units on both sides of the ball Monday.

KJ Jefferson completed 1 of 2 passes and Malik Hornsby went 1 for 2 with the second group. Raheim Sanders had a run on the first snap with the starters and Hornsby had a scramble run on the second rep with the twos.

Safety Jalen Catalon broke up Jefferson's pass, which was intended for Ketron Jackson Jr. down the right sideline. Jefferson came back on the next play and found tight end Trey Knox on a shallow crossing route.

Hornsby hit Harper Cole for a short gain on the first snap. He threw incomplete deep right on the third snap.

Corner counters

Coach Sam Pittman talked Monday as if game day snaps at cornerback might be split between a few players when asked what put senior LaDarrius Bishop in with Hudson Clark with the starters on the depth chart.

"I don't know that we're set there, to be perfectly honest with you," Pittman said. "Clark, we feel like he's played the most consistent of that group. And then I think we're still trying to find out what we'll do, whether it be Day Day [Bishop] or whether it be [Dwight] McGlothern or whether it be [Malik] Chavis, to be perfectly honest with you.

"We're still trying to figure that out. We obviously know they're all going to play and things of that nature. We're still trying to figure out who is going to run out there with the ones."

Back depth

Coach Sam Pittman sounded as if tailback Dominque Johnson might be available for the Razorbacks' Week 2 game against South Carolina next week.

Johnson was still wearing a non-contact green jersey Monday. He still hasn't taken cuts in action situations yet.

"We're going to try to add to his reps today," Pittman said prior to the practice. "I think we need to do some cutting with him where we're not telling him. In other words, go to that cone and take a right, go to this cone and take a left.

"I think we've got to do some things where he's catching a ball out of the backfield. I don't want him involved in the possibility where there's guys on the ground. Not the first day. We'll try to progress that."

Johnson had knee surgery in the offseason.

The depth at tailback was listed as sophomore Raheim Sanders, sophomore AJ Green and freshman Rashod Dubinion on the first set of game notes.

"I don't know if he'll be ready this week but I sure would hope he'd be ready by South Carolina," Pittman said. "I don't know that. We'll know a little bit more after we see him in practice."

Double vision

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders is preparing for a second repeat opponent in his past four games.

As a sophomore edge player at Alabama last season, Sanders prepared in games against Georgia in the SEC championship, Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff semifinals, then Georgia again in the CFP championship game.

He was asked during an appearance on Little Rock's KABZ-FM on Monday if can pass along anything from his experience against the Bearcats last year.

"I can add an idea here and there every once in a while," Sanders said. "Our coaches do a great job of really breaking down the opponent and really understanding who we're about to play."

Sanders was named special teams player of the game for the Crimson Tide's 27-6 win over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He was also special teams player of the game after a 52-3 win at Arkansas in 2020.

Fickell wins

Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell won last year's American Football Coaches Association coach of the year award, presented on Jan. 9 in San Antonio at the AFCA convention.

As one of five regional winners, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was a finalist for the award along with Fickell, Michigan State's Mel Tucker, Texas-San Antonio's Jeff Traylor, the former Razorback assistant, and Utah State's Blake Anderson, the former Arkansas State head coach.

Pittman, who gave the keynote speech at the convention just after the award was announced, has referenced that ceremony a couple of times during the last month, including Monday.

"I met him at the AFCA banquet where they were giving out the coach of the year," Pittman said. "For whatever reason, I was one of the five guys, you know. And then he won it. So we were sitting back stage talking about it. Not about that, but just visiting. His kids wrestle. I remember him talking to me about that."

Learfield numbers

UA officials have posted large signs on the glass above the entrance to the Broyles Athletic Complex for the first time.

The signs, like huge pennants, show the Razorbacks' ranking in the Learfield Cup all-sports standings the past two years. Arkansas ranked a program-best eighth in the standings during the 2020-21 school year, then exceeded that with a seventh place finish last year.

The rankings award points for the postseason finish in each sport on both the women's and men's sides.

Not for all

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman commented last week after receiver Jaquayln Crawford and defensive tackle Taylor Lewis both entered the transfer portal.

"I feel like if they don't want to be here, they need to get in the portal, and I have no problem with it," Pittman said. "If you don't like it at the University of Arkansas, then you go someplace else, and that's what the portal is for, and we're not for everybody.

"And you've got to practice, you know, [lift] weights. ... It's hard. If you don't like it, that's who we are, we're not changing, then go in the portal."

Crawford, who transferred from Oklahoma and redshirted in 2020, caught three passes for 27 yards last year in seven games. Taylor was a junior college transfer this year.

Neither figured to make the two-deep chart based on portions of practice that were open to the media. By leaving so close to the start of the season, Arkansas can't use their scholarships until January.

"Would I have liked it to be earlier where we could keep our scholarship and all that kind of stuff?" Pittman said. "Absolutely, because the guys that are on the team are earning their scholarship. But that's the rules.

"But we do our stuff the way we do it, and I think we're more than fair with kids and how we handle them and how we talk to them. And for whatever reason, whether it be depth chart, it's too hard, whatever reason it may be, they choose to go in the portal, we wish them luck and we'll help them."



