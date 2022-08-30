Police say Oregon shooting victim acted heroically

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Safeway employee who previously served in the U.S. Army for two decades attacked a gunman in the produce section of the Bend, Ore., supermarket, police said Monday, possibly preventing more casualties from a shooting that left the employee and one other person dead.

Police hailed the employee, 66-year-old Donald Ray Surrett Jr., of Bend, as a hero and said his actions may have saved shoppers at the store in the high-desert city ringed by mountains in the central part of the state. Customer Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, of Bend, was also killed Sunday evening, police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said.





"Mr. Surrett engaged with the shooter, attempted to disarm him and may very well have prevented further deaths. Mr. Surrett acted heroically," Miller said at a news conference as she struggled against tears.

Police said Monday the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound; his body was found by police near an AR-15-style weapon and a shotgun. Police identified the gunman as Ethan Blair Miller, 20, of Bend.

The gunman lived in an apartment complex behind The Forum Shopping Center. Witnesses said he began shooting Sunday evening as soon as he left the complex and continued firing as he entered the shopping complex's parking lot and then went into the Safeway.

Bennett was killed at the store's entrance, police said, and the shooter then moved through the aisles "spraying shots" until Surrett confronted him. The entire incident -- from the first 911 calls to officers discovering the suspect dead in the store -- unfolded in four minutes, Miller said.

Police entered the supermarket from the front and rear as shots were still being fired.

Debora Jean Surrett, the ex-wife of the Safeway employee killed in the attack, told reporters in a phone interview that Surrett served in the Army for 20 years as a combat engineer.

He wasn't deployed to active combat zones, but during the 20 years they were married from 1975 to 1995, they were stationed in Germany three times and lived on military bases across the U.S.

"They're trained to be the first ones to go into war and the last ones to come home," she told The Associated Press.

Bend Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman said Americans "need to guard against the cynicism of thinking of these attacks on order and peace as regular, unavoidable things. I won't accept that."

"We know that in the face of the kind of chaos that we saw last night, we had brave first responders, brave citizens, people willing to stand up for their neighbors," he added.





Authorities later found three Molotov cocktails and a sawed-off shotgun in the shooter's car. The Oregon State Police bomb squad was called in to sweep the store, the car and the suspect's apartment for explosives, authorities said, forcing the evacuation of eight surrounding apartments on Monday morning.

Miller said reports that there was a second shooter were not true.

Authorities are seeking a search warrant to comb through online materials on an unspecified number of digital devices they found at the shooter's apartment but declined to comment on reports that the suspect posted his plans online in advance. Bend police are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine where the suspect got his weapons and if he did so legally, Miller said.

"We are aware that the shooter may have posted information online regarding his plan. We're investigating this," she said. "We have no evidence of previous threats or prior knowledge of the shooter. We received information about the shooter's writings after the incident had taken place. And the shooter has no criminal history in the area."

The shooter graduated from Mountain View High School in Bend in 2020, according to online records, and a former classmate remembered him as an extremely combative person who had few friends.

He was a huge fan of mixed martial arts and "tried to fight everyone at Mountain View and kept getting his [expletive] kicked and he just never learned," said Isaac Thomas, who was suspended for a week as a freshman for fighting with the gunman. The gunman held onto a grudge from that fight and once threatened to shoot him, Thomas told reporters.

"At one point he said he was going to shoot me and I was like, 'Get over yourself' because I didn't think he had a gun, but I guess I was wrong," Thomas said.

Thomas recalled running into the shooter in 2020 in the parking lot of the Safeway, where the gunman was gathering up carts as part of his job. He recognized him and threatened him again although several years had gone by, Thomas said.

"It was kind of crazy when I heard about it," he said of the shooting. "But it makes sense that he chose Safeway because he worked there and he knew the layout."

Oregon's elected leaders reacted to the shooting Monday with pledges to fight for more gun control.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said in a statement that the shooting was one of several in Oregon over the weekend and that "Oregonians deserve to be safe from gun violence."

Oregon residents will vote in November on one of the strictest gun-control measures in the nation. If passed, Measure 114 would ban magazines over 10 rounds -- except for current owners, law enforcement and the military -- and require a permit to purchase any gun.

PHOENIX GUNMAN KILLS 2, INJURES 5

Two people were killed and five injured -- including two police officers -- when a man armed with a semiautomatic rifle and wearing tactical gear began a seemingly random attack in Phoenix on Sunday night before killing himself, authorities said.

Phoenix police identified the man on Monday as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. They said he was found to have a single gunshot wound to the head, consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, although the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

It wasn't immediately clear Monday where Williams lived and if he had a criminal record.

Police said Williams was wearing a ballistic vest with steel plates in the front and back, a ballistic helmet, a gas mask and knee pads and was armed with a semiautomatic rifle along with several incendiary devices and multiple magazines for the rifle.

"Kevlar helmet, tactical vest, high-powered rifle -- this individual was set on doing damage to our community," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Monday.

Police said they received a call about shots fired in the north-central part of the city around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

As officers arrived, a man immediately opened fire on several fully marked patrol SUVs. Four patrol cars were riddled with bullets. One officer was struck by a bullet in the shoulder and a second officer was hit by shrapnel in multiple places including the face.

Police said the officer wounded by shrapnel was able to get out of his car and return fire before other officers came to his aid to remove him from the area for medical treatment. Other officers began evacuating nearby businesses and bringing community members to a safe place.

The officer shot in the shoulder was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

Other officers began evacuating nearby businesses and bringing community members to a safe place.

Police said preliminary investigative information, along with surveillance video from nearby businesses, showed the suspect leaving a room at a motel in the area and beginning to shoot at random. The man was seen firing his rifle into the motel then turning the rifle on a car pulling into the parking lot.

A man and woman inside that car died on the scene from gunshot wounds, according to police, who have not yet released the victims' names.

The suspect also was seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at a restaurant window. It did not ignite. It was about that time that officers began to arrive and were fired upon.

Surveillance video shows the suspect making his way through the parking lot and then falling to the ground.

Three bystanders in various locations around the shooting scene were injured by gunfire, treated at hospitals and released.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced it is assisting in the investigation of the shootings.

"Once again, this is another example of gun violence in our community," police Chief Jeri Williams said. "How many more officers have to be shot? How many more community members have to be killed before those in our community take a stand? This is not a Phoenix police issue, this is a community issue. If not now, when?"

Information for this article was contributed by Gillian Flaccus, Claire Rush, Freida Frisaro, Jennifer Farrar and Michelle A. Monroe of The Associated Press.

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Forum shopping center in east Bend, Ore., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin via AP)



The Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Ore. remained closed Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 as police investigated a shooting at the Safeway there that left two people and the suspected gunman dead Sunday night. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)



Bend Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman gave a statement during a media briefing on the shooting that happened at a Safeway on Aug. 28, 2022. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)



The Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Ore. remained closed Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 as police investigated a shooting at the Safeway there that left two people and the suspected gunman dead Sunday night. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)



