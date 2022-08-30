Special teams ready for Saturday

Thomas Reny saw his name on the preseason All-Southwestern Athletic Conference football list this summer, an honor he didn't expect. After all, the conference typically doesn't reward long snappers in that manner.

"Honestly I was pretty surprised," Reny said. "I think I've seen it one other year, but other than that, I didn't know they were really going to do it. All the work all these years paid off."

Going into his fourth season at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, the Toledo, Ohio, product has earned all-conference praise from his coaches and teammates for the way he plays a special teams role often overlooked by the general public.

"I call him Steady Eddie, Steady Thomas with what he does," Golden Lions Coach Doc Gamble said. "His No. 1 job is to snap the ball, and he does that with tremendous eye level and has done that with consistency. He was deserving of the honor."

He doesn't play an offensive or defensive position, which gives him all the time to perfect his accuracy and speed in getting the ball either to punter Josh Sanchez, a first-team fall 2021 and 2022 preseason All-SWAC selection.

"The most important thing is probably the accuracy," Reny said. "If you don't get the ball back there, that'll mess up everything. Second-most important thing is speed. Make sure the opposing team doesn't block your punt."

Sanchez, a senior from Corning, Calif., who arrived in Pine Bluff with Reny, appreciates his roommate's 0.3-second delivery from the snap.

"We're close and we're familiar with each other," he said. "That helps us come game time."

Sanchez has also caught snaps from Reny as a placeholder, but he could be called on to put points on the board as well. He's locked in a battle with Alcorn State University transfer Cristofer Thompson and Alpharetta, Ga., true freshman Trey Glymph for first-string kicker, a race Gamble said would last through this week as UAPB gears to open the season at home against Lane College (6 p.m. Saturday kickoff).

The depth, Gamble said, gives the Golden Lions a better situation than they had last year when their lone kicker, Zack Piwniczka, went down with an injury in the third game against Alcorn. Piwniczka, who graduated in the spring, eventually came back to finish the season 12 for 17 in field goals.

"We have to create some competition," said Gamble, who works with kickers and helps quarterbacks with Kendrick Nord. "The difference between this year and last year, Josh has taken it upon himself to learn some placekicking, and we have more dual-threat guys. Christofer and Trey, if needed, they'll have to punt to help get us out."

Sanchez didn't hesitate to take on the task when Gamble asked him.

"Coach informed me, I think about the second semester, about kicking," Sanchez said. "I had done some kicking in high school. It's second nature. I'm prepared to take that job if it comes down to it. It's friendly competition. If I can win the job, that's great. Preseason camp is when guys earn their positions. If a guy gets the job, the guy gets the job. I'll be happy to hold it down so the kicker can kick it and get some points on the board."

There's little doubt who'll take over for Football Championship Subdivision All-American Tyrin Ralph as a return specialist -- and it's not just one player.

First-year special teams coordinator Jake Bahr, who doubles as linebackers coach, said Raequan Prince will be punt returner. Fellow wideout Maurice Lloyd will be returning kicks as well. Defensive back Syncere Jones and running back Kayvon Britten could be called on to return as well.

But seeing a race for top kicker develop with an all-conference punter in the mix has been a sight to see for Bahr.

"That's been huge for us," he said. "Josh being an all-conference player, he's been a leader. He's the first guy out there and he gets other guys engaged. He's awesome to have around. He's a do it all guy."

SWAC commissioner extended

Charles McClelland's contract as commissioner of the SWAC has been extended by three years following a unanimous vote of the conference's Council of Chancellors and Presidents, the governing body behind the league led by UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander.

The extension will run through 2028, the SWAC announced Monday.

"Dr. Charles McClelland has led the SWAC to greater prominence through one of the most challenging periods in the history of the nation and our league," Alexander said. "At a time of enormous change in intercollegiate athletics, we appreciate his leadership excellence that has resulted in remarkable growth and expansion of the conference."

McClelland, the former Texas Southern University athletic director, has been commissioner since 2018. Under his watch, the conference grew to 12 schools with the addition of Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman universities.

He also recently signed what has been called the largest media rights agreement in the history of historically Black college athletics with Allen Media Group. SWAC sporting events will be "readily available' in 60% of U.S. television households and 70% of African American households thanks to the deal, according to the conference.

Josh Sanchez practices a field goal during the first practice of preseason camp Aug. 5. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

