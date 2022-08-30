Star City police officer under investigation in physical restraint of 15-year-old Russellville girl.

An investigation is underway after a Star City police officer was accused of striking a 15-year-old girl with a closed fist while attempting to restrain her at the Lincoln County jail, Lincoln County Sheriff Leonard Hogg said Monday.

Hogg said the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division notified him on Friday of their investigation into the July 19 incident. Hogg said his office had not opened an investigation.

Arkansas law prevents State Police from confirming or denying any investigation conducted by the division, according to spokesman Bill Sadler. Monday afternoon, Sadler said the division is a noncriminal entity that investigates reports of child maltreatment. Local law enforcement would have to make a request to State Police before the department could open a criminal investigation into use of force, said Sadler.

Multiple attempts by the Democrat-Gazette to contact the Star City Police Department by phone Monday were unsuccessful.

Kyle Hunter, prosecuting attorney for Jefferson and Lincoln counties, said Monday that he was made aware of the incident last week and was still gathering information.

The early morning confrontation with the 15-year-old runaway girl from Russellville was documented in a Lincoln County sheriff's office incident report. Star City police Officer Johnathan Fallis, along with a sheriff's office deputy and jailer, were attempting to secure the girl in a restraint chair when Fallis "reacted with a closed fist jab to [the girl's] cranium," according to the report made by Lincoln County Deputy Dylan Priest.

No charges have been filed against Fallis.

Family members of the girl went public with the police report after failing to find an attorney to represent their case. Karin Scissell acknowledged her granddaughter had a history of trouble; the girl was placed on probation and received an ankle monitor after stabbing Scissell in the arm with a pair of scissors.

But Scissell said the use of force claimed in the police report could not be justified.

"That was just total police brutality," she said. "There is not a big enough problem for a grown man to stand up and hit her in the eye."

Photos of the girl taken after the confrontation show dark bruises to her forehead and cheek as well as bruises to her arms and legs that family members said occurred while the girl was in custody.

The incident report claims that before Fallis is claimed to have hit the girl, she kicked toward him and a Lincoln County jailer while the officers were attempting to restrain her. As Fallis and the jailer tried to secure her feet, she began spitting at Fallis and the jailer, and after several attempts, she landed saliva on the sides of their faces, according to the report.

Priest claimed the girl became aggressive earlier that morning after being told she could not use her cell phone at the jail. The girl is said to have thrown the phone on the floor, breaking it into several pieces. The girl grabbed a shard and attempted to cut her forearms with it.

To prevent her from harming herself, Priest wrote in his report he grasped her wrists. The girl then attempted to move her hands toward his forearms as if she were "going to cut me with the shrapnel of material she clinched," he wrote. A jailer was able to grasp one of the girl's arms momentarily, allowing Priest to remove the shard from her hand, according to the report.

Officers then moved the girl into an individual cell where, Priest wrote, she attempted to bite, scratch and kick him. At one point during the confrontation, the girl grabbed for Priest's empty holster while screaming "she wanted to f***ing die," according to the report.

Some time after the officers secured the girl in the restraint chair, she escaped by manipulating the straps, according to the report. An ambulance was called after blood from a cut on her thumb, which the report said she received while attempting to cut her arms, flowed onto the floor. Before the ambulance could arrive, the report said, the girl fell onto the floor and began "coughing, shaking and spitting." Priest wrote that the girl implied she was having a seizure.

When the ambulance service arrived, the girl said "she was not hurt but wanted to die." Since she declined medical attention and was on suicide watch, officers left her in the cell, according to the report.

Following the confrontation, Scissell said her granddaughter was eventually taken to Rivendell Behavioral Hospital in Benton. A copy of a suspected child abuse report provided by Scissell showed a mental health therapist at the facility reported the incident to Crimes Against Children Division of the state police.

Scissell also provided a report filed by Cody Bassham, a public defender in Russellville.

Bassham referred a request for comment to Carol Collins, a public defender district manager based in Russellville. Collins was not able to return the request on Monday.

The Crimes Against Children Division initially responded to both reports, saying the referrals were "not accepted for investigation" since neither met the criteria set forth in Child Maltreatment Laws for Child Abuse or Neglect, according to paperwork provided by Scissell.

Scissell said she had received a call at her home in Russellville from Jennifer Chronister, juvenile justice case manager, a few hours before the girl was detained in Lincoln County, asking if her granddaughter had run away. Scissell said she thought the girl was still in the house but after checking the girl's room she found her granddaughter had left.

According to Scissell, two friends picked up the 15-year-old and took her to Star City, a roughly two-hour, 140-mile drive.

Although Scissell said Chronister turned off a noise alert feature on the girl's ankle monitor, the two were still able to use the device to track the girl's trip. Scissell also said she called the police to report her granddaughter as a runaway.

While the girl was on the road, Scissell said, she was able to reach her and told her to come home.

"I told her that she would be in trouble. She figured that since the ankle monitor wasn't making any sound she wouldn't get in trouble."

It was around 2 a.m. that the girl was taken into custody, according to Scissell. The incident report indicates Priest brought the girl to the jail without conflict.

Chronister asked officers to detain Saenz in a cell until a representative from the Russellville Police Department could arrive and take custody. After the confrontation at the jail, the girl was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a correctional facility employee and one count of impairing operation of a vital public facility, according to the incident report.