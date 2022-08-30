PREP FOOTBALL: Stephens, Trusty shine in season-openers

Talon Stephens was a one-man wrecking crew in the season-opener for Harrison on Friday.

Just ask the Springdale Bulldogs.

Stephens intercepted three passes, caught a touchdown pass and blocked a punt to lead Harrison to a 24-14 victory over Springdale at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. For his effort, Stephens is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week. Alma quarterback Joe Trusty is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in the River Valley.

Stephens already had two interceptions and a blocked punt when he caught a pass from Mason Ketterman and went 57 yards for a touchdown to put the Goblins ahead 24-7. Springdale pulled to within 24-14 with 4:12 remaining and got the ball back after recovering an onside kick. But Stephens, a 5-foot-8, 155-pound senior, intercepted his third pass of the game to kill any comeback attempt by the Bulldogs.

Stephens' all-around play helped make Chris Keylon a winner in his head coaching debut with the Goblins.

"That guy's unbelievable," Keylon said. "Diminutive, you know, but plays like he's 240 pounds. No fear. We're very fortunate to have him on our ball team."

Alma had lost four consecutive games to its Crawford County rivals before taking on Van Buren in the annual "Battle of the Bone" at Airedale Stadium. Alma ended its losing streak to the Pointers primarily on the play of Trusty, who scored three touchdowns in a 27-7 victory over the Pointers.

Trusty completed 10 of 19 passes for 139 yards and one touchdowns. He also ran for two touchdowns in the second half to help Alma overcome a 7-6 halftime deficit.

Alma took the lead on its first possession of the second half with Trusty contributing 40 yards rushing and 40 yards passing on the drive.

"Joe Trusty went out there and just wanted to win that football game," Alma coach Rusty Bush said. "We put it on his shoulders. He wanted the ball and we gave it to him."

Talon Stephens Harrison football







TOP PERFORMERS

CARTER NYE, Bentonville, 11 of 18 passing 269 yards 5 TD

JOSH FICKLIN, Bentonville, 157 yards rushing, 4 TD

NICK BELL, Bentonville West, 1-15 receiving; 78-yard fumble return for TD; INT

JAKE CASEY, Bentonville West, 19-32 passing 1 TD

T’KAVION KING, Fort Smith Northside, 12-228 rushing

PUM SAVOY, Fort Smith Northside, 18-24 passing 220 yards

JACOB JENKINS, Rogers, 76 rushing 3 TD; 32-yard TD receiving

CAMERON VANZANT, Farmington, 24-32 passing 210 yards

COOPER GARDENHIRE, Farmington, 3 TD rushing; 11 tackles, including sack

TILLMAN McNAIR, Rogers Heritage, 5-117 receiving; 90-yard punt return TD

GAVIN DIXON, Pea Ridge, 10-19 passing 131 yards 4 TD

DIZZY DEAN, Elkins, 18-27 passing 245 yards 3 TD

DREW MOORE, Lincoln, 23-39 passing 434 yards 5 TD

JACE BIRKES, Lincoln, 7-244 receiving; 4 tackles and INT return for TD

LOGAN YOUNG, Waldron, 15-148 rushing 4 TD







