Super Quiz: Islands

1. Tokyo is located on this island.

2. Napoleon Bonaparte was born on this French island.

3. This Pacific island is world famous for its many monumental statues called moai.

4. In Argentina, these islands are known as the Malvinas.

5. This is the largest island of French Polynesia.

6. This island of the western Pacific Ocean is the third-largest island in the world.

7. During World War II, Winston Churchill called it an "unsinkable aircraft carrier."

8. This Portuguese archipelago is noted for its wine that is named after the islands.

9. Tourists can ride donkeys and mules up to Fira on this Greek island.

ANSWERS:

1. Honshu

2. Corsica

3. Easter Island

4. Falkland Islands

5. Tahiti

6. Borneo

7. Malta

8. Madeira

9. Santorini