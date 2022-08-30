Test anxiety

Good morning. We notice that you are reading. We are partial to those who do so. And grateful for those who teach the three Rs, especially the "reading" one. For you can't learn anything else without the ability to read. You can't do a math word problem. You can't succeed at science. You certainly will find difficulty in history, foreign language, biology and honors physics if you have trouble reading. So it may be useful to stop a minute, or five minutes, to look at the reading numbers again.

Of course Cynthia Howell wrote the story. She's on the education beat for this newspaper, and--for those of us who can read--her stories are what they call must-reads.

Her story over the weekend compared the test scores of Little Rock's students to the average test scores of students statewide--at least on the ACT Aspire exams that are given every year to kids between third and 10th grades. Little Rock seems behind the average. But that was only the lede. Looking at the numbers for the entire state caught our eye. Like a cinder.

Remember that the state of Arkansas spends billions on public K-12 education every year. What does that money buy?

In 2022, the percentage of third graders who were considered "ready" or "exceeding ready" in reading stood at 34.95 percent statewide. That was an improvement from the previous year.

Fourth graders did a little better, at 41.93 percent in reading--again, statewide.

Fifth graders, 34.29 percent.

Sixth graders, 42.39 percent.

Seventh graders, 34.78 percent.

Eighth graders, 48.17 percent.

Ninth graders, 39.2 percent.

And 10th graders, 30.99 percent.

If our own math skills don't fail us, we conclude that at no point do even half of Arkansas' students achieve the desired results in reading between third and 10th grades. In fact, there is a serious drop from the end of middle school until sophomore year of high school. Not even one-third of 10th graders can read at the desired level.

This does not forecast future success. In any subject.

If the next governor of Arkansas wants to make a difference in K-12 public schools, concentrating on improving reading skills would be a good place to start. Every other subject depends on it. As do the academic futures of so many young people.

One more question, before the bell rings. We notice that in every grade, the statewide average for English is much higher than the statewide average of reading scores. How can that be?

For example, and only for example, seventh-graders in 2022 scored a 77.94 percent in "ready" or better in English. But as we mentioned above, only 34.78 percent scored well in reading. And there are significantly better grades in English, as compared to reading, all up and down the chart.

We're not sure what that indicates, other than students must have an easier time with the English questions on the ACT Aspire test. It's an oddity in the numbers, sure. One that the students could explain. If only they could read our question.