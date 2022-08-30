Treasury two-year yields hit ’07 levels

Global bonds sold off as investors responded to central bankers signaling they will increase interest rates as much as necessary to bring down inflation.

The U.S. 2-year yield jumped to the highest level since November 2007 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week during the central bank's annual symposium in Wyoming that a restrictive stance was likely to remain in place "for some time" and that "the historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy."

European bonds led the slide after a top European Central Bank official said more tightening is needed even if Europe's economy tips into recession.

"Even though there was an expectation that Powell would be hawkish, he easily exceeded those expectations," said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings. "I was surprised U.S. rates markets did not move more on Friday night."





Global bond markets are balancing inflation risks against the threat of an economic slowdown that may be exacerbated by aggressive central bank rate increases. Some investors had been positioning for a pivot away from tightening, although that narrative met opposition from Powell and others near Jackson, Wyo., during the symposium.

The Fed's leadership of a global hawkish policy wave and the strength of the U.S. economy are also sending the dollar surging. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased as much as 0.6% to approach a record high set in July. The currency's gains came as swaps traders boosted their expectation for where the Fed rate will be a year from now to 3.82%, from 3.68% a week ago.

"I can't see anything other than the dollar going higher," said Stephen Miller, an investment consultant at GSFM, a unit of Canada's CI Financial Corp. "U.S. rates are going to go higher than in Europe and the U.K. because they both face economic dysfunction that complicates the capacity of central banks there to be as aggressive as the Fed."

The yield on the U.S. 2-year note climbed as much as eight basis points to 3.48%, while the yield on the 10-year security increased by a similar amount to 3.13%. The inversion of the yield curve, currently at 36 basis points, is not as extreme as the levels reached earlier this month.

The advance in short-end yields has some investors looking to buy in at these levels. The sell-off is attractive in a relative sense given the "bang for the buck" even with the amount of volatility, said Dave Plecha, Global Head of Fixed Income at Dimensional Fund Advisors.

"We're sort of buying into weakness in a sense," Plecha said.

Powell and most other top officials from the world's biggest central banks delivered a clear message that they are ready to keep imposing higher rates until inflation substantially moderates, even if that does economic damage. That said, New Zealand, which started rate increases early, may be nearing the end of its aggressive tightening cycle, according to its central-bank governor.

The global debt sell-off was led by European bonds, where some European Central Bank officials are floating an unprecedented 75-basis-point hike. Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel warned that the likelihood of inflation expectations becoming unanchored is uncomfortably high. German 2-year yields rose as much as 21 basis points to 1.20% on Monday.

The Fed's symposium left traders divided on whether next month's policy meeting will see the U.S. central bank match the past two gatherings with a three-quarter-point increase or slow down to a half-point move.

Still-elevated inflation makes a rate increase inevitable, but the size "will depend on the totality of the incoming data and the evolving outlook," Powell said.

Friday's U.S. payroll report -- along with the next consumer price index numbers on Sept. 13 -- are among the biggest of the data points that will matter for the Fed and global bonds.

"The Fed's fight with inflation is far from over, and a dovish pivot remains in the distance," said David Chao, a global market strategist at Invesco. "The U.S. labor market remains tight, which will probably support wage growth and overall spending and purchasing power despite high inflation."