Trump might use ‘master’ to delay case

WASHINGTON -- As president, Donald Trump employed a consistent and largely successful strategy for fending off congressional oversight investigations: stonewall until the fight reached the courts. Even if judges eventually rejected his legal claims, he could use the slow pace of litigation to run out the clock.

Facing a criminal investigation into the failure to return government documents -- which the National Archives had repeatedly asked him for since May 2021, and the Justice Department had subpoenaed this past May -- the former president is now putting forward another potential source of delay.

He has asked a judge to appoint an outside arbiter, known as a special master, to sift through all the records the FBI seized in its Aug. 8 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and identify any deemed potentially covered by executive privilege. Those showing confidential deliberations with aides about his official actions would then be kept from the FBI.

Appointing a special master could block the government from continued access to the files until the special master has gone through them and would potentially pave the way for lengthy litigation that could bog down the investigation.





As a matter of substance, the request is puzzling. Trump's lawyers made it far too late, so the FBI has already seemingly examined everything. Indeed, on Monday, the Justice Department said it had reviewed documents seized in the search and set aside those possibly covered by attorney-client privilege -- a different issue from the one Trump had raised.

"They've already looked at it," said Barbara L. McQuade, a University of Michigan law professor who was the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan from 2010 to 2017. "The horse is out of the barn."

The "filter team" used by the Justice Department to sort through the documents and weed out any material that should not be reviewed by criminal investigators has completed its review, a brief filed by Justice Department prosecutors says.

Federal authorities took about two dozen boxes of materials from Mar-a-Lago during the search, including 11 sets of classified documents, several of them categorized as top secret. Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers Friday that U.S. intelligence analysts will conduct a review of the classified materials to determine the potential risk to national security if their contents were disclosed.

Moreover, Trump already tried to assert executive privilege to block the FBI from examining boxes of files the National Archives had earlier retrieved from Mar-a-Lago. That assertion failed after President Joe Biden did not back him and the Justice Department advised the agency that the needs of a criminal investigation can outweigh the privilege.

But the Trump appointee overseeing the former president's request, Judge Aileen M. Cannon of U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, had already signaled her intent to appoint a special master before even asking the Justice Department to respond.

In her ruling Saturday, Cannon instructed the Justice Department to submit under seal a more detailed list of the materials taken by the FBI. She also asked for an update on the federal government's review. The Justice Department said Monday that it would comply.

According to a partially redacted affidavit unsealed Friday, the agents who conducted the search of Mar-a-Lago were seeking all "physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime or other items illegally possessed in violation" of three federal laws, including a part of the Espionage Act outlawing gathering, transmitting or losing national defense information. The warrant also cites laws on destruction of records and concealment or mutilation of government material.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in West Palm Beach, Fla. Cannon may change her mind after the Justice Department presents its arguments.

The government apparently has a lot to say. Its three-page filing Monday indicated that it would soon provide "more detail in its forthcoming supplemental filing." Hours later, it requested permission to file a reply that would exceed the court's usual limits -- and was granted it.

The filing notes that even before the judge's weekend ruling, the filter team had "identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information, completed its review of those materials and is in the process of following the procedures" spelled out in the search warrant to handle any privilege disputes.

Any injunction blocking the government from continued access to the files while a special master, either a judge or a former official with high-level security clearance, reviews them could cause difficulties.

While the FBI has already had weeks to assess the documents for fairly straightforward investigative reasons -- determining whether they were government files or contained national security secrets -- the government is also scrutinizing them for another, far more complicated purpose.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has begun to assess the possible risks to national security if they had been compromised by being stored insecurely at Trump's club.

The office and the Justice Department are also conducting a deeper "classification review" of the records, the filing also revealed. That effort could bring clarity to Trump's claims that he had declassified everything that he took to his Florida residence.

Both of those efforts, along with the criminal investigation into Trump's retention of sensitive government materials, would also be disrupted if the judge were to order the government to stop looking at the files while a special master conducted a review.

Stephen I. Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor who specializes in national security and federal courts, said the Justice Department would immediately appeal any injunction.

Such an appeal would play out not just on its legal merits, but also on how quickly judges moved before issuing a ruling that will itself be subject to further appeal. Seven of the 11 judges on the appeals court that would hear the case are Republican appointees, including six selected by Trump.

The appointment of a special master would also prompt other novel legal questions, raising the possibility of time-consuming litigation to resolve them.

For example, if a special master determines that the government had no legal right to seize certain property in a search, the special master typically recommends that the judge order that property returned.

But Trump does not own the documents. When their role in the case is resolved, they should be sent to the National Archives, meaning the government would still have them.

One question raised by that scenario is whether Cannon could order the government not to show a document to a grand jury or use it as evidence in any future criminal case. Such an order would have scant precedent.

Given those possibilities, Samuel Buell, a Duke University professor of criminal law and former federal prosecutor, called the prospect of a special master at this stage "strange."

"I think we might be taking this a little too seriously in terms of trying to actually puzzle it through," he said. "The more you think about it, the more it just doesn't fit normal procedures. So it could just be throwing dust in the air."

Another source of confusion is what kind of privileged materials matter: those subject to attorney-client privilege, meaning they show confidential communications with lawyers about legal matters, or executive privilege.

The FBI anticipated that there would be a need for special handling of materials that are potentially subject to attorney-client privilege. The affidavit said it created a "privilege review team" to identify any such materials and keep them from the investigative team.

But Trump's request for a special master did not mention attorney-client privilege. Instead, the filings submitted by his lawyers have mentioned only executive privilege.

Neither the Trump filing nor the government's brief response addresses the separate question of whether a special master, if appointed, could or should review the classified documents taken from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI.

That focus has raised eyebrows. McQuade noted that the privilege is generally a tool for keeping internal executive branch matters secret from people outside the executive branch, like Congress. But the Justice Department is part of the executive branch, and the incumbent president, Biden, has already demonstrated that he will not back Trump's invocation. The Monday filing says only that the filter team has reviewed the documents for attorney-client privilege.

"I think this issue of executive privilege is a loser," she said. "Even if this judge rules in his favor, they can appeal it, and it seems very likely the government would prevail."

'RIOTS IN STREETS'

Sen. Lindsey Graham warned that there "will be riots in the streets" if Trump is indicted.

"If they tried to prosecute President Trump ... there literally will be riots in the street," the South Carolina Republican said on Fox News. "I worry about the country."

Despite mounting evidence against Trump, the senior GOP lawmaker said it's an article of faith with most Republicans that liberal prosecutors are out to get the former president.

"Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law," Graham said. "It's all about getting him."

Information for this article was contributed by Charlie Savage, Glenn Thrust and Alan Feuer of The New York Times, Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post and by Dave Goldiner of The New York Daily News (TNS).