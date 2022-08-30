OPINION | JOHN BRUMMETT: Trying to make a point

The latest senator-against-senator ethics complaint at the state Capitol is being treated as a far more precious secret than the federally classified documents Donald Trump helped himself to.

The state Senate is understandably concerned that this ethics back-and-forth could blow up the place and that the current filing is particularly sensitive.

Secrecy aside, it ought to be obvious by now: Sen. Alan Clark--the huffy and white conservative Republican sanctioned for getting a colleague to sign him in for a meeting he didn't attend, so that he could claim per diem he never actually got--has filed an ethics complaint against Sen. Stephanie Flowers, who is Black and fiery.

I mention race only of necessity because of the unfortunate truth that it's never far away and Clark and Flowers have an internationally viral history based largely on Flowers' wholly understandable race-based resentment and the anger it can ignite.

I'll get back to that in a few paragraphs.

But, first, the ethics case itself: It seems that, for a time, the Senate staff was incorrectly automatically direct-depositing into Flowers' account per-diem reimbursement for Senate sessions into which she was choosing to Zoom from home in Pine Bluff owing to pandemic concerns.

She incurred no travel expenses Zooming.

Let me say right away that the evidence is that Flowers, upon realizing this money was coming to her, notified the Senate she was getting money she shouldn't be getting, and Flowers has paid it back.

I can tell you with reasonable confidence that Clark does not really believe Flowers deserves an ethics complaint. He seems not to believe in ethics complaints at all. So he spoofs them. That's what that "scarlet E" he wore around his neck that night was all about.

He has this perverse notion that he--rather than simply admit he did wrong and shut up about it--should make the point that the ethics rules are nonsense, ripe for senator-against-senator political abuse, and that he as a victim is just the man to demonstrate that.

He fancies the supposed absurdity in that he got sanctioned for asking a colleague to sign him into a meeting for per diem he shouldn't get but never actually received while there is this case of a Zooming senator actually getting reimbursement for travel expenses (for a while, and repaid) that she did not incur. That's the madness in Clark's method.

Here, then, is a reminder of the history of Clark and Flowers: In the session of 2019, the conservative majority pushed a "stand-your-ground" law, which basically means it's all right to shoot somebody if you decide they scare you. It went before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Clark chaired and on which Flowers, a lawyer, was vice chairman.

Flowers deplored the measure as well as the gun-adoring culture. She'd had it with these white legislators and their laws making the world less safe for her son in a neighborhood and world they didn't understand or try to understand.

Someone made a motion to limit debate. Flowers prepared to make a statement. Clark told her to make it quick. She said couldn't make it as quick as the time it took to shoot somebody. She went on a bit of a rant about gun-galore obsessions and used profanity. Clark told her she needed to stop talking. She asked what he was going to do if she didn't--shoot her?

All of that, on video, went globally viral. To the worldwide left, Flowers became a stirring hero and Clark an ugly white plantation boss telling a Black woman she couldn't talk.

In Clark's defense, he meant to impose the debate-limit rule and a sense of decorum. But he didn't make that clear or filter his remarks to attend to the real possibility of unfortunate misimpression.

So, senators are distressed that Clark would try to make his broad ethics-regulation point against Flowers personally. Of all the targets ... this one?

Erroneous direct-deposits were made as well--and either have been refunded or will soon be, we are assured--to the right-wing lightning rod Sen. Trent Garner. Yet Clark complained only against Flowers.

Meantime, there is the matter of Clark having a bit of a point.

He is right that the ethics-complaint process could be abused for political purposes by feuding senators. But the way to handle that is to ignore the clerical error affecting Flowers and instead apply the full ethics rule.

A section of that rule provides that the Senate Ethics Committee may determine a complaint to be frivolous, and, in that instance, impose a penalty on the filer of the complaint from the same set of sanctions existing for a senator found to have behaved in violation of ethics standards.

The problem in the case at hand is that Clark would feel doubly scorned if he became not only the first senator sanctioned under the rule for being unethical, but also the first senator sanctioned for bringing a frivolous complaint.

Even if he was in fact unethical in the one case and frivolous in the other.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



