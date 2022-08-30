Turkey opposition presses for probe Chinese charge 28 in struck women

Turkey opposition

presses for probe

The Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish opposition parties on Monday filed legal complaints to press Turkish prosecutors into investigating corruption accusations made by a fugitive mafia boss against people close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Sedat Peker -- a crime boss-turned-whistleblower -- accused the former head of the Turkish Capital Markets Board, a ruling party legislator, a presidential adviser and others of being part of a network allegedly seeking bribes from companies trading on the stock market.

Peker claimed that members of the group sought bribes from a businesswoman in the guise of "consultancy fees," to resolve a problem faced by her company. The businesswoman confirmed the accusations to the Halk TV news channel on Saturday.

The mafia boss further claimed that Serhat Albayrak -- the head of the pro-government Turkuvaz Media group and the brother of Erdogan's son-in-law, Berat Albayarak -- coordinated the alleged bribery scheme. Albayrak's lawyer denied the accusations and said he would take legal action against the "completely untrue" claims.

Other officials have also denied the claims.

On Monday, at least five opposition parties, including the main opposition Republican Peoples Party, or CHP, filed criminal complaints demanding that the judiciary -- which they accuse of being subservient to Erdogan's nationalist government -- take action over the accusations.

"We know that the judiciary is currently in the service of the government," said Mustafa Yeneroglu of the opposition Democracy and Progress Party, or DEVA. "However, we will file a criminal complaint ... in order for it to go down in history. One day, there will be responsible prosecutors who will go after these disgraces."

Peker, a 51-year-old fugitive crime boss, once openly supported Erdogan's Justice and Development Party. He became a social media phenomenon last year after he posted a series of videos from his stated base in the United Arab Emirates making scandalous accusations against Turkish political figures.

More recently, he has been making corruption accusations through his Twitter account, after he was reportedly advised to stop recording videos for security reasons.

Chinese charge 28

in struck women

The Associated Press

BEIJING -- Chinese authorities said Monday that 28 people have been charged and 15 officials including police are being investigated for corruption two months after a brutal attack on several women in the northern city of Tangshan that sparked outrage and safety concerns.

The investigation has gone beyond the actual attack to encompass broader accusations of criminal activity and police corruption in the area.

In June, a group of men attacked four women in a barbecue restaurant, after one of the men had his advances rebuffed. In graphic video footage circulated online, the men threw a chair at the women, and later dragged one of them out before hitting and kicking her and the others who tried to help her, authorities said.

The assault and the public outcry renewed a conversation about misogyny and mistreatment of women in China.

The attackers were suspected to be part of a gang, and local media reported at the time of the attack that the police response had been slow, prompting concerns that corruption was involved.

On Monday, authorities from the Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection said they were investigating 15 officials over corruption that involved "evil organizations," including those associated with the attackers.

The 15, including the director of Tangshan's public security bureau and officers from several police stations, are suspected of abuse of power, bribery and other job-related crimes. Eight of them have been detained during the investigation.

Separately, prosecutors said Monday that 28 people, including the men beating up the women in the video, had been charged recently. At least nine were arrested shortly after the attack. State broadcaster CCTV reported that the charges had been brought on Friday.

The 11 offenses against them include opening casinos, robbery, assisting in cybercrime activities, picking quarrels and provoking trouble.

Two of the women who were attacked were hospitalized for at least 11 days, while the others had minor injuries.

Prosecutors also dismissed rumors involving the case, including that the four women had been sexually assaulted, pushed off a building or run over by a car, stating that these rumors were proven false after investigation.

Umit Ozdag, the leader of nationalist Victory Party, speaks to the media after he filed a legal complaint, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, demanding that prosecutors investigate allegations of corruption. A fugitive mafia boss-turned-whistleblower has accused a group of people, including a presidential advisor and a ruling party legislator, of demanding bribes from a businesswoman. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)



A group of lawmakers from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, speak to the media after they filed a legal complaint, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, demanding that prosecutors investigate allegations of corruption. A fugitive mafia boss-turned-whistleblower has accused a group of people, including a presidential advisor and a ruling party legislator, of demanding bribes from a businesswoman. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

