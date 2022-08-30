Tyson terminates international group head

Tyson Foods Inc. has terminated its international division group president, according to a Monday filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Springdale-based meat giant terminated Chris Langholz, group president international, on Aug. 26 according to the filing. No further details were outlined in the document.

A Tyson Foods spokesman confirmed Monday that Langholz was no longer with the company but declined to provide more details citing the company's policy not to discuss personnel matters.

Langholz joined Tyson in 2019 to lead its international division and was appointed group president, international in October 2021 after serving as president, international, according to company documents. Before working for Tyson, he was president of Cargill Asia Pacific and president of international protein.

Tyson Foods' international/other segment saw sales of $1.99 billion in 2021, up from $1.85 billion the year before, according to the company's annual report. Earlier this month in the company's third quarter earnings report, Tyson said it expected lower results in its foreign operations because of supply chain issues and ongoing effects of covid-19.