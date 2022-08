A Yell County man reportedly drowned Saturday evening in Lake Hamilton near Hill Wheatley Park, 688 Majestic Lodge Road.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission identified the man as Keith Campbell of Rover, but did not disclose his age.

"He was kayaking and decided to swim to shore, but didn't make it. And he was not wearing a life jacket," said Keith Stephens, AGFC chief of communications.

Bystanders at the scene performed CPR on Campbell, but it was unsuccessful, he said.