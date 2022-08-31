7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Take the family outside for grilled chicken. Serve it with Avocado Potato Salad (see recipe). While the grill is hot, add some zucchini and bell pepper (sliced lengthwise and brushed with oil) to round out the plate. Add crusty rolls. For dessert, buy or make blueberry cobbler and top it with vanilla ice cream.

Plan ahead: Grill enough chicken for Tuesday and save enough potato salad for Monday (Labor Day). Save enough ice cream for Monday and Saturday.

MONDAY: Celebrate Labor Day with Zesty Barbecue Cheeseburgers (see recipe). Serve them on whole-grain buns. Add leftover potato salad and this Watermelon and Cucumber Salad: In a large bowl, combine 4 cups diced seedless watermelon, 2 cups chopped tomatoes, 2 cups chopped (seeded and peeled, if necessary) cucumber, ½ cup crumbled feta cheese and ¼ cup chopped and toasted walnuts; toss gently. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil, ¼ teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper. For dessert, top the leftover ice cream with caramel sauce.

Plan ahead: Save enough caramel sauce for Wednesday and enough watermelon for Thursday.

TUESDAY: Use the leftover grilled chicken for sandwiches on olive bread with brie cheese and dijon mustard. Add baked chips and coleslaw. Juicy nectarines are good for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: The kids can help prepare Beef Pita Folds: In a small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons sour cream and 1 tablespoon salsa. Divide and spread ½ cup guacamole over inside of 4 trimmed pita pockets (6-inch diameter). Divide and stuff with 2 cups shredded lettuce, ¾ cup chopped tomato and 6 ounces thinly sliced deli roast beef. Sprinkle with ¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese. Serve with salsa mixture for dipping. Add some canned pinto beans alongside. For dessert, make instant chocolate pudding and drizzle pudding with leftover caramel sauce.

Tip: Soften pita bread in microwave for 10 seconds to make it more flexible.

THURSDAY: Make it quick tonight with Montreal Turkey Burgers. Add 1 tablespoon Montreal-style chicken seasoning to 1 pound ground turkey until well-blended. Shape into 4 patties. Grill 4 to 6 minutes per side or until cooked through (165 degrees in center). Toast whole-grain buns on grill for about 30 seconds. Spread buns with low-fat mayonnaise and add sliced red onion. Serve with deli pasta salad and sliced tomatoes and lettuce. How about leftover watermelon for dessert?

FRIDAY: With its good flavor and simplicity, you can't go wrong with Macaroni Soup With Beans and Cabbage. Cook 1 ½ cups elbow macaroni according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium-high. Add 1 thinly sliced medium onion, 1 pound thinly sliced savoy cabbage, 1 teaspoon minced garlic and ¼ teaspoon pepper; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until cabbage begins to wilt, stirring often. Add 4 (14-ounce) cans unsalted vegetable broth, 2 (16-ounce) cans cannellini beans (rinsed) and 1 ½ cups water; bring to a boil. Add macaroni; heat through and serve. Make a spinach salad and top with sliced hard-boiled eggs and tomato wedges. Serve with crusty bread. For dessert, try fresh plums.

SATURDAY: Invite special guests for Pan-Seared Arctic Char With Olives and Potatoes (see recipe). Serve it with sugar snap peas. Add a bibb lettuce salad and sourdough bread. For dessert, make Summer Fruit Parfaits: In tall, stemmed glasses, layer leftover vanilla ice cream with sliced peaches, blueberries and sliced strawberries. Garnish with a fresh mint leaf.

THE RECIPES

Avocado Potato Salad

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds cooked and diced red potatoes

1 /3 cup chopped celery

1 /3 cup chopped Vidalia or other sweet onion

1 large ripe avocado, diced

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Cilantro sprigs for garnish

In a small bowl, mix lemon juice and garlic; stir in mayonnaise and oil; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine potatoes, celery and onion. Just before serving, combine potato mixture with dressing, folding in avocado and cilantro. Garnish with cilantro sprigs; serve.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with low-fat mayonnaise) contains approximately 166 calories, 3 g protein, 8 g fat, 23 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 96 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

■ ■ ■

Zesty Barbecue Cheeseburgers

1 pound ground beef sirloin

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

4 tablespoons barbecue sauce, divided use

4 slices white cheddar, pepper jack, smoked Gouda or provolone c heese

4 whole-grain hamburger buns or pretzel rolls, split and toasted

Lettuce leaves

Red onion slices

Tomato slices

Combine ground beef, chopped onion and 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four ½-inch-thick patties.

Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (7 to 9 minutes on gas grill at medium heat) or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees, turning occasionally. About 1 minute before burgers are done, brush with remaining 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce and top with cheese. Line bottom half of each bun with lettuce, sliced red onion and tomato, as desired; top with burger. Close sandwiches and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 434 calories, 31 g protein, 20 g fat, 30 g carbohydrate, 86 mg cholesterol, 550 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Pan-Seared Arctic Char With Olives and Potatoes

¾ pound small red potatoes, sliced ¼ inch thick

4 arctic char filets (about 5 ounces each), skin on

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided use

2 (3-inch) sprigs fresh rosemary

½ cup pitted Kalamata olives

3 tablespoons roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

4 lemon wedges

Cook potatoes 5 to 6 minutes in boiling water; drain and set aside.

Pat fish dry.

Heat 1 ½ tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Arrange fish, skin side down, so filets fit without touching. Cook undisturbed 3 minutes. Turn; cook 2 or 3 more minutes or until cooked through. With a slotted spatula, transfer to serving platter. Add remaining oil to pan; allow to heat. Add potatoes and rosemary, turning occasionally, until the potatoes are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add olives, parsley and vinegar; stir gently to heat. Remove rosemary sprigs. Arrange potato mixture around the fish. Garnish with lemon wedges; serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 385 calories, 33 g protein, 20 g fat, 16 g carbohydrate, 20 mg cholesterol, 372 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian.




