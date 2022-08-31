A Musk listen

We trust European leaders were listening when Elon Musk told attendees at an energy conference in Norway that the world needs more oil and natural gas to complement continued movement to a sustainable energy economy.

Because, after all, the world won't realize a sustainable energy economy without oil and gas.

Mr. Musk, who describes himself as "pro-nuclear," encouraged European leaders to revisit any planned shutdowns of nuclear plants, as France and Germany have considered.

They seem to have no other choice but to listen. With Russia pulling back its flow of natural gas from Siberia by as much as 60 percent--a retaliatory move in response to Western sanctions over the Ukraine invasion--Europe is struggling. The continent is facing record-high prices for natural gas and electricity, and governments are encouraging citizens to prepare for a rough winter.

Mr. Musk, the CEO and majority shareholder of Tesla, has been open about his support of nuclear power, and the timing necessitates revisiting its use. In the meantime, since Moscow began turning back the Nord Stream spigot in June, Europe now imports more liquefied gas from the United States than it does natural gas from Russia.

And in the wake of Western sanctions, Russia has found new oil clients in Asia and the Middle East to offset its losses in natural gas profits. An industry official told The Wall Street Journal that Russian oil is freeing the Saudis to export their own crude at market prices and add supply to the global market. The arrangement potentially is a win for everyone, but especially Mr. Putin.

According to the Institute of International Finance, Russia has earned $20 billion in average monthly sales this year, up from $14.6 billion per month in 2021. And shipments were rising again in August, according to ship-tracking firm Vortexa, per the Journal.

A painful recession is expected in Europe, ground zero for Moscow's political gamesmanship. The green hyper-focused Europeans would do well to heed Mr. Musk's advice. We can all agree on the benefits of sustainable energy and independence from fossil fuels. But, ironically, oil and gas will drive the bus that gets us there.

As The Journal's James Freeman points out, "When even the world's pre-eminent manufacturer of electric vehicles continues to deviate from the energy doctrines of environmental faith, one has to wonder how many true believers there really are."