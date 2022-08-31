After ’21 UAPB loss, Dragons came alive

Lane College fell behind 24-3 in the first half to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the 2021 football season opener before scoring 13 unanswered points.

Although UAPB came away with a 34-16 win, both teams headed in different directions from there. While the Division I Golden Lions limped to a 2-9 record battling a lack of depth, the Division II Dragons from Jackson, Tenn., won their next four games and finished 6-4, their best record in eight years.

Second-year Coach Vyron Brown didn't mince words Tuesday when looking back on how his Dragons used the loss in Pine Bluff to propel their season.

"Last year's loss for us, we looked at the game and evaluated," Brown said. "We lost on the scoreboard. We feel like the refs made a lot of bad calls against us. They called back two screens right when everything was hot and on the line."

The Dragons left disappointed over the defeat but excited knowing they could make a run at the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship.

Lane lost two of their final four games by a combined 7 points, sandwiching wins over Tuskegee University (Ala.) and Central State University (Ohio) with narrow losses to Miles College (Ala.) and Benedict College (S.C.).

"We were 7 points from being in the conference championship game," Brown said. "All that momentum helped us with recruiting and building depth."

Even with that, the Dragons have brought back many key veterans who contributed against UAPB and throughout last season. The two teams meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium.

Senior edge rusher Andrew Farmer was named SIAC Player of the Year after notching 11.5 sacks and 19 tackles for losses. He'll be matched up against HBCU All-American left tackle Mark Evans II on Saturday, Brown confirmed.

"I'm going to enjoy watching that myself," Brown said. "Both are on the HBCU All-American lists and are predicted draft picks. I hope to see a good matchup with those two guys. My hat's off to No. 78 [Evans]. We're ready."

Lane used two quarterbacks throughout last season. Tarik McKenzie played most of the game against UAPB and completed 17 of 30 for 247 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked four times.

Michael Huntley was held to 4-of-9 passing for 43 yards in Pine Bluff but went on to total 1,644 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing better than 65% of his passes that season.

The two redshirt seniors still share the controls of the Lane offense.

"To have both our starting quarterbacks come back, they jell well together," Brown said. "They compliment each other. They know the system and they understand their teammates. They're good communicators. It's major to be in a system where you have two quarterbacks who can operate your system at any given time."

Senior Anthony Evelyn, who caught the most passes against UAPB, went on to lead the SIAC in all-purpose yards with 1,624 and scored eight touchdowns. Classmate and Earle native O'Joshua Bunton scored a touchdown against the Lions and finished the season averaging better than 24 yards per catch.

UAPB has returned 6 starters on offense and 5 on defense, but Brown was anxious to see how many transfers Coach Doc Gamble may put on the field Saturday.

"You never know what you're going to get with the transfer portal," Brown said. "Try to see who's coming in and project who's playing. We know who ended the season last year but that doesn't mean we know who's going to be playing this Saturday."