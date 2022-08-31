Arkansas gets OK to use $47.5M in federal funds for expansion of high-speed internet into rural areas

The U.S. Treasury has approved Arkansas' plan to use $47.5 million of the federal American Rescue Plan's Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund to serve an estimated 5,500 homes and businesses through the Arkansas Rural Connect grant program to provide high-speed internet to locations that lack access to adequate service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday.

The other latest states to obtain the U.S. Treasury's approval of its plans include Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota, the U.S. Treasury said in a news release.

The five states have been approved to collectively receive about $408 million under the federal American Rescue Plan's Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund to connect more than 90,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Each state's plan requires service providers to participate in the Federal Communications Commission's new Affordable Connectivity Program by providing a discount up to $30 per month for eligible households or up to $75 per eligible household on tribal lands, the U.S. Treasury said.

Arkansas' plan to tap $47.5 million in federal Coronavirus Capital Project Funds is part of the state's allocation of $158 million under the American Rescue Plan for capital projects, said Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration.

"We anticipate requests for Capital Projects Funding will primarily be broadband-related going forward," he said in a written statement. "In addition to federal approval, each individual project must also be reviewed and approved by the ARPA Steering Committee, Governor [Asa] Hutchinson and Arkansas Legislative Council."

Hutchinson said Tuesday he appreciates the U.S. Treasury Department's approval of $47.5 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan's Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund for broadband grants in Arkansas "as we continue our work toward expanding broadband access in Arkansas.

"Ensuring access to high-speed internet presents a challenge in rural states, and this funding will provide us an opportunity to build on the work we've already done through the Arkansas Rural Connect Program," the Republican governor said in a news release.

In May of 2021, Hutchinson appointed a 15-member steering committee, made up of nine administration officials and six state lawmakers, to make recommendations on the use of $158 million in Capital Projects Funds under the American Rescue Plan as well as $1.57 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Funds under the American Rescue Plan.

Of the $1.57 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Funds, Hardin said $876.4 million remains unallocated.

"However, if we subtract the total amount approved at last week's meeting [$300 million for water/wastewater, etc], the unallocated amount is $567,377,245.28," he added. The Legislative Council is expected to consider granting spending authority for using $300 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for water, wastewater and irrigation projects next month.

In March of 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that's designed to help the United States recover from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Arkansas Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said Tuesday in a written statement that the $47.5 million in the American Rescue Plan's Coronavirus Capital Projects Funds approved for Arkansas will go a long way in helping the state achieve its goals of connecting Arkansans to the internet.

"If we want to reach our full potential, we need to utilize all available resources to close the digital divide," he said. "As a rural state, we have two challenges. The first is building the infrastructure in areas where there are fewer people and businesses. The second is making the service affordable once that infrastructure is built.

"The 5,500 homes and businesses that will benefit most from these funds will see doors opened," Preston said. "We will be better able to improve educational outcomes to our most vulnerable schoolchildren as well as provide our small businesses with the ability to perform routine daily operations and reach more customers."

Thus far, the Arkansas Department of Commerce Broadband Office has awarded more than $392 million for about 163 broadband expansion projects.

In April, a consultant hired by the Hutchinson administration, Broadband Development Group, estimated that Arkansas will need about $550 million to extend broadband access to households throughout the state still without high-speed broadband.

The report concluded that Arkansas has 210,000 households lacking adequate broadband access, meaning those with internet speeds of less than 100 megabits per second.

Before reaching that number, the Broadband Development Group found that 41,000 households were mischaracterized by the Federal Communications Commission and actually do have adequate internet access.

About 100,000 of the 210,000 remaining homes are already working through various state and federal grant programs to create coverage, leaving 110,000 households without internet or a plan to get service, according to the report.

The expected cost for the effort to improve coverage for these 110,000 households is roughly $550 million, the Broadband Development Group said.

In April, Hutchinson said the state expected future funding for broadband through the federal American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Capital Projects Funds, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds, and the second installment of Arkansas' American Rescue Plan's State Fiscal Recovery Funds that the state received this summer.

The federal American Rescue Plan's Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund provides $10 billion to states, territories, freely associated states, and tribal governments to fund critical capital projects that enable work, education and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said.

A key priority of the program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects, furthering Biden's goal for each American to have access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet, the U.S Treasury said.

In addition to the $10 billion provided in the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, many states also are using a portion of their State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds toward the goal of connecting each American household to affordable, reliable high-speed internet, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.