At Iraqi cleric’s urging, supporters back off

BAGHDAD -- Armed supporters of a powerful Iraqi cleric who clashed with security forces in the capital began to withdraw from the streets Tuesday, restoring a measure of calm after a serious escalation of the nation's political crisis.

After two days of deadly demonstrations, cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, 48, told his supporters to leave the government quarter where they had rallied. Within minutes, some could be seen heeding the call, dismantling their tents and walking out of the area known as the Green Zone.

Iraq's military also announced the lifting of a nationwide curfew, further raising hopes that the immediate crisis was ebbing, though the larger political crisis remained unresolved. Protesters supporting al-Sadr's rivals also withdrew from their demonstration outside the government zone.

Iraq's government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr's party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. That led to months of political infighting between al-Sadr's Shiite followers and his Iran-backed Shiite rivals before it became violent Monday.

The chaos began when al-Sadr announced he would resign from politics.

On Tuesday, his followers could be seen on live television firing machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades into the heavily fortified Green Zone, while security forces sporadically returned fire and armored tanks lined up. Some bystanders filmed the gunfight with their mobile phones, though most hid behind walls, wincing when rounds cracked nearby.

At least 30 people were killed, officials said, before al-Sadr urged those loyal to him to go home, following pleas for restraint from several Iraqi officials and the United Nations.

"This is not a revolution," the cleric said in a televised address.

Al-Sadr, who spurred his followers to storm the parliament in July with calls for revolution and reform, apologized to the Iraqi people and said he could not support the violence.

The immediate shift on the streets underscored his enduring control over his loyalists, and by extension his influence over the Iraqi political class.

In addition to the dozens killed, more than 400 were wounded, two Iraqi medical officials said Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to release the information to journalists.

In a sign of the fear that the unrest would spread, Iran closed its borders to Iraq earlier Tuesday. The country's vital oil continued to flow, with global benchmark Brent crude trading slightly down.

In addition to closing its borders, Iran urged its citizens to avoid any travel to the neighboring country, citing the unrest. Later on Tuesday, Iran resumed flights to Iraq, Iranian state TV reported.

Kuwait called on its citizens to leave the neighboring country.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad issued a security alert for U.S. citizens, urging them to avoid the Green Zone and other areas where demonstrations are occurring as well as a Do Not Travel advisory.

The Netherlands evacuated its embassy in the Green Zone, Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted early Tuesday.

"Our staff are now working at the German embassy elsewhere in the city," Hoekstra wrote.

Dubai's long-haul carrier Emirates stopped flights to Baghdad on Tuesday. It did not say when flights would resume.