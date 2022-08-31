Bentonville fire official describes boy’s drowning

BENTONVILLE -- Flood waters Monday pulled an 11-year-old boy through 675 feet of under-ground pipe, a Fire Department official said Wednesday.

The boy's body was found after exiting the pipe into a culvert and being washed further down, said Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Boydston.

The Bentonville Fire Department was sent at 5:36 p.m. Monday on a call a boy was in a detention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments, north of Southeast 28th Street. Crews rushing to the scene were notified a 47-year-old woman had been swept away, too, Boydston said.

The woman was dragged 20 yards through the drainage system after entering the pipe. Manhole covers were pulled and she was found near the first manhole opening, Boydston said. The woman was located eight minutes after the fire department arrived on scene, and the boy's body was found about 2o minutes after help arrived, Boydston said.

Boydston said the Fire Department has swift-water trained staff on duty that mix with fire personnel. The department also is equipped with throw ropes and flotation devices, Boydston said.

The detention pond is privately owned and is designed to catch water runoff from the apartments, he said.

The city received a little over 2 inches of rain Monday evening in what Boydston called a microburst.

Brad McGavock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said there was some significant wind Monday accompanied by rain "that was really, really heavy and rain that fell quick" across the area.

A flash food advisory for northeast Benton County was issued by the Weather Service at 5:20 p.m. followed by a flash flood warning at 5:52 p.m., McGavock said.

The detention pond slopes downward, and the water rushes into a 24-inch culvert. The pond is about 3 feet deep on its east end and 5 feet deep on west end. Boydston said. The pond can hold 50,000 cubic feet of water, and the 24-inch pipe can handle 3,000 gallons a minute, Boydston said.

"If you get caught up in there, there is nothing you can do," he said. "They are designed to deal with flood water."

Officials don't know why the boy was in the pond. The names of the boy and woman have not been released. Boydston said fire officials were told Tuesday the woman's condition was promising.

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard, according to the National Weather Service.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters.

A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.