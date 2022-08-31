Best Buy logs 60% 2nd-quarter loss

Best Buy posted a 60% loss in second-quarter net income Tuesday as the nation's largest consumer electronics chain struggled with consumer demand weakening for gadgets and high costs rippling through its supply chain.

The company reported that its net income fell to $306 million, or $1.35 per share, for the three-month period ended July 30, compared with $734 million, or $2.90 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue dropped 13% to $10.33 billion. Analysts were expecting $1.27 per share on sales of $10.27 billion, according to FactSet. The company warned in July that sales would fall more than expected.

It had forecast this year's sales at stores open at least a year to decline 11%, much steeper than the 3% to 6% drop it originally forecast in May. For the fiscal second quarter, it said in July that comparable sales would be down 13%.

Best Buy's sales during the height of the pandemic were fueled by oversized spending from shoppers who were splurging on gadgets to help them work from home or to help their kids with virtual learning.

Last year, spending also got a boost from government stimulus support. So like many retailers, Minneapolis-based Best Buy entered the year expecting that financial results would be weaker than in 2021.

But soaring prices on necessities like food and gas have forced families to become more cautious. They are doing without new clothing, electronics, furniture and almost everything else that is not absolutely necessary.

And spending habits have shifted faster this year than expected. After being cooped up at home during the height of the pandemic, Americans seemed to shift almost overnight to spending on dinners out, movies and concerts, and travel.

That has hurt earnings and sales across all types of retailers from Target Corp. to Macy's Inc., and also caused companies to step up discounting to get rid of excess inventory as they head into the critical fall and holiday seasons.

"There has never been a time like this," said Best Buy Co. Inc. CEO Corie Barry said. "We have never seen the whipsaw of consumer behaviors fueled by amazing amount of government stimulus intercepted by geopolitical unrest that is unlike anything we have seen in decades."

Barry said that inflationary pressures on food, rent and gas are forcing shoppers to trade down to lower prices in certain categories like TVs. However, when it comes to mobile phones, they're replacing them with the same or similar models. They're also focused on deals, she added.

Barry noted that inventory for the second quarter was actually down 6% from the same year-ago period. But it is up roughly 16% from pre-pandemic fiscal 2020.

She told reporters on a media call Tuesday that the company has healthy inventory levels, but it's competing with excess inventory across the retail industry. The aggressive industry-wide discounting is pressuring Best Buy also to cut prices.

For the year, Best Buy is sticking to its previous forecast for an 11% drop in comparable sales.

Looking ahead to the fiscal third quarter, the company expects that comparable sales will decline slightly more than the 12.1% decline it reported in the fiscal second quarter.