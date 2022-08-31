Captains chosen for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas revealed its four team captains on social media Tuesday, promoting safety Jalen Catalon, quarterback KJ Jefferson, linebacker Bumper Pool and offensive tackle Dalton Wagner.

Catalon and Jefferson are redshirt juniors who were both team captains last season. Pool is a fifth-year senior with 26 career starts since his freshman year in 2018, and Wagner is a sixth-year senior who has 28 starts in the past four seasons.

Jefferson said it was a "real big deal" to earn a second selection.

"Just to gain the trust from my teammates and the confidence from my teammates to vote me captain and to actually become a second-time captain ... I take pride in it," he said. "I don't take it lightly. I just thank my teammates."

Said Catalon, "It's a blessing for sure, to know that my teammates think of me that way, as their captain. It's an honor. There's a lot of guys that could have been named captain but to be chosen as one, it's definitely an honor that I'm going to remember for the rest of my life. ... Now that we've got the captain situation figured out, now it's time to play football."

Catalon, asked about Pool earning captain honors, said it helps to have someone "run things" in the room and the box in the front seven.

"Having a guy like Bump lead that front seven, like I said, it don't get any better than that and I'm glad he's back for one more year with us." Catalon said.

Jefferson said he was happy for a player with Wagner's leadership and knowledge to be a captain.

"He's been here for quite some time now, so he's seen a lot," Jefferson said.

"Dalton is a guy that you can always call on and he'll always come and help you any time that you need help."





Personnel report

The Razorbacks worked in full pads Tuesday, a practice Coach Sam Pittman had earlier described would be more like a "Wednesday" practice when the season is in full swing.

Tailback Dominique Johnson, receivers Jadon Haselwood and Jaedon Wilson, and center Marcus Henderson continued to practice in green no-contact jerseys.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson said the team is taking it day by day with Haselwood.

"We don't want to rush him back too fast,' he said. "We want to play it safe and play it smart with him, but he's in good spirits and we're all in good spirits for him. Hopefully he'll get back and play ball."

Bearcats captains

Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell announced the Bearcats' team captains Tuesday, even as he said he's "not a huge captains guy."

The group consists of linebacker Wilson Huber and defensive lineman Jabari Taylor on defense and lineman Dylan O'Quinn, tight end Josh Whyle and receiver Tre Tucker on offense.

"I know there can only be four out at the coin toss, so obviously we'll only have four, but those are the guys who will represent us," Fickell said. "Like I've said to our team, like I'll say to you guys, we've got a lot of leaders and I'm always curious to see at the end of the year who legitimately are those guys that have led the entire season through the ups and the downs."

Fastballs

For the second consecutive day, Arkansas' starters and reserves took just three reps during fastball starts.

KJ Jefferson completed a pass to slot receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. to open the sequence for the first unit. Raheim Sanders ran at the right edge on the second play and was "touched" by defensive lineman Eric Gregory. Jefferson ran a quarterback draw on the final snap.

Cade Fortin took snaps with the second unit at quarterback and handed to tailback AJ Green on the first two reps, at left tackle and then over the right side. On third down, the defense got quick pressure and Fortin threw a fade ball up for freshman Quincey McAdoo, who was working against cornerback LaDarrius Bishop. McAdoo got a little handsy in trying to release from coverage, but the ball sailed beyond his reach down the left sideline.

Hornsby work

Reserve quarterback Malik Hornsby took reps with the wideouts in group drills immediately after fastball starts during the media viewing portion of practice. While coaches and players have said Hornsby worked with the receiving corps at different times during camp, members of the media had not seen him actively going through drill work.

"Today, y'all seen him out there at wideout," quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "I mean, we're just trying to see, does he look comfortable? Does he feel good out there or not?"

Sugar thoughts

Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell, an assistant coach on the Ohio State team that faced Arkansas in the Sugar Bowl after the 2010 season, was asked what he remembered about that game on Tuesday.

"All I remember is we were down to about one corner left on the bench and we got a punt blocked with about a minute to go in the game," Fickell said. "We called an all-out pressure and dropped the boundary end, a Cincinnati, Ohio, kid, and he picked it off and ended the game for us."

Fickell was referencing defensive end Solomon Thomas, who dropped into coverage and intercepted Ryan Mallett's pass intended for DJ Williams with 58 seconds left in the game.

"I do remember we left a call sheet some place that some way, somehow wound up in the hands of the opposing team," Fickell said. "It wasn't planted. It was one of those things that was unique. I think one of our GAs left it in the Burger King."

Tea or liquor?

Sam Pittman gave a detailed answer Monday when asked about the challenge of facing a Cincinnati offense that is multiple and hasn't announced its quarterback starter yet.

Pittman remarked about how the Bearcats have lost quarterback Desmond Ridder, tailback Jerome Ford and wideout Alec Pierce and also offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

"They've got a new coordinator, so you don't know exactly what they're going to do," Pittman said. "But I think we've got enough defense in that we can attack whatever we see.

"I think the first couple of series are going to be really important to figure out kind of what they're bringing to the party. Some guys bring ice tea, and some guys bring liquor. You've just got to figure out what they're bringing."

Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell was asked if he was more of a tea guy or liquor guy at the end of his Tuesday news conference.

"I told you before I don't have a whole lot of friends and I don't get invited to a whole lot of parties," Fickell said. "So I don't know what I'll do. I just know who I am and I guess they'll find out."

Top speeds

Cincinnati wideout Tre Tucker was timed at 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash this summer, making him one of the fastest players in college football. Tucker, voted a team captain by his peers, has two career kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Tyler Scott was timed at 4.29 in the 40 last year.

Who's there?

Among the professional scouts in attendance Arkansas' practice Tuesday were representatives of the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints. Additionally, a scout with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL was on hand.