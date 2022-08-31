OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Champagne comparisons and wine pairings





Here are the answers to a few of your recent emails ...

My wife is a fan of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. I really like Moet & Chandon. Is one any "better" than the other?

Not to me, no. Personal preference on branding is likely to sway most drinkers, but both wineries make an equally good bottle of bubbly. If I was really forced to choose, I'd probably give the nod to Moet & Chandon, when it comes to their entry-level wines, at least. I will say, I have a deep love for Veuve Clicquot's vintage wines, their vintage rosé, especially.

If you're looking for a workhorse bottle of Champagne — the sort of thing you'll always have on hand just in case you need to celebrate — I like Pol Roger ($50-$60). Their entry-level wine, simply called "Reserve," is an equal blend of chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier, and it's been a go-to of mine for years. It never lets me down, and it won't let you down either.

What are your recommendations for wine parings with Thai food?

First of all, I need to know where you're getting this Thai food. Living in Little Rock, I always feel like I'm at the center of a Thai food desert. The second thing I need to know is just how spicy is your dinner. Personally, I don't mind my eyes watering, but at that level of spice, wine pairings are almost-impossible. For food at the "spicy but not too spicy" level, I always reach for wines with a little sweetness. Be it Italian moscato (Elvio Tintero makes my favorites for $16), an off-dry riesling, or — my favorite pairing — gewurztraminer. Most of the gewurztraminers you'll find are from France's Alsace region and their over-the-top floral aromas (think Ms. Meyer's geranium dish soap — and I mean that in a good way!) work so well with everything from traditional pad Thai to larb.

Do you have any recommendations for visiting wineries in Texas?

Texas' wine scene is booming right now, and it seems like there's a new winery opening every other day. Here are some of my favorites: William Chris Vineyards (I love their Pet Nat!) in Hye, Pedernales Cellars in Stonewall, Kuhlman Cellars in Stonewall, Lewis Wines in Johnson City, Duchman Family Winery (try the vermentino) in Driftwood, and Lost Draw Cellars in Fredericksburg. My number one piece of advice for visiting wineries in Texas (or anywhere else, for that matter), is to plan ahead and make an appointment. Wineries are always popular and tastings can book up fast during weekends and peak tourist seasons. Also important: drink lots of water.

