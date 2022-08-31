Club hosts children’s advocates

Helen Barajas, children's advocate from the Children's Advocacy Center of Southeast Arkansas at Pine Bluff, spoke to the Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club on Aug. 23. The presentation was at the request of club member Karen Needler, according to a news release.

Barajas explained that the center coordinates the response to a child abuse case in a child-friendly setting where the needs of the child are the primary concern.

Within this single setting, the combined resources and expertise of various agencies collaborate to limit any additional trauma to the child and family while assuring a quality and competent investigation and intervention that leads to healing and hope, according to the release.

These agencies include child protective services, law enforcement, prosecutors, victim advocates, forensic interviewers, mental health and medical professionals.

Hazel Maxey, executive director of the Children's Advocacy Center also visited the club. The two officials explained the items their center is in need of and asked the club to consider helping them out.

Also during the gathering, Willing Workers President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone to the August picnic/bingo party at the White Hall Library. The room was decorated with yellow and white daisy centerpieces. Other guests were Linzie Martin and Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent.

Penny Scholes read the Thought of the Month: You bring your own weather to a picnic. Kathy Wilson read the Handy Hint: Picnic food can be packed in Mason jars. Payton called the roll with members answering the question: Have you ever been on a picnic at an Arkansas state park?

During a short business meeting, Jo Ann Carr, community service chairman, announced that a spaghetti or pasta item and spaghetti sauce would be the food pantry item for September.

Dee Kindrick, continuing education chairman, announced several coming fall events including Arkansas State Championship horse show on Labor Day weekend at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff and Chuck Wagon Races at Clinton on the same weekend.

White Hall Founder's Day weekend is coming up the third weekend of October. Trade days should be the first Saturday in October. Walk Across Fall session will be starting on Sept. 12. Anyone interested in joining a team or learning more about Extension Homemakers can call any member or Mary Ann Kizer at (870) 534-1033.

After eating a picnic meal of chicken tenders, salads, rollups, bread, and desserts, members played three word games with Martin winning two and Jim Wilson winning the third. Then Carr was the bingo caller for the night. Everyone ended up with at least one prize.

Martin was welcomed as a new member.

The next meeting of Willing Workers of White Hall EHC will be Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the White Hall Library. Interested guests are welcome.