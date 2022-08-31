Club lays out upcoming events

Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club held its recent meeting and annual picnic at the Pursuit Church in White Hall.

Delores Kelley, president, welcomed everyone and reminded the club members of upcoming events, according to a news release.

Fall Council will be held on Oct. 11. The Holiday Foods Show will be held on Nov. 11. Debbie James and Jodie Stout are the co-chairmen of the event. Stout discussed what categories of recipes are needed for the cookbook.

Walk Across Arkansas will begin Sept. 12 and Nancy Rosen asked for participants for the club's team "Hearty Walkers."

After the meeting, the club had lunch featuring a meat tray. Club members brought drinks, sides and desserts. Peyton King led the group in bingo.

Dates to remember: Sept. 1 -- Deadline for Mountain View registration; Sept. 6 -- Leader Training at 9:30 a.m. followed by Council Board Meeting at 10:45 a.m. at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office; Pecan and Peanut Sale begins on Sept. 23.

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council's annual picnic was scheduled for Pursuit Church on Aug. 20 and members of Heart-N-Hands were hostesses for the event.

Connie Herrin, JCEHC Vice-President, is gathering prizes for bingo. Money or food items are requested for community service. Achievement Points, scrapbook, honor club form, secretary's book, and holiday foods recipes were all due Aug. 31, according to the release.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its extension and research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.