United Way Day of Caring set

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas is planning its annual Day of Caring on Sept. 30. The agency is partnering with the Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department for the event, according to the United Way website.

Day of Caring is a community-wide effort that brings together volunteers and local businesses to provide short-term, project-focused volunteer service with non-profit and public agencies.

"The event gives volunteers an opportunity to assist community organizations in achieving their goals, learn more about solutions to community issues, and experience the intrinsic rewards of contributing to the well-being of our local area," according to the website.

To volunteer or for more details, visit https://www.uwseark.org/.

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023.

Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region.

The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1.

To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true.

For more information, email Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110. The presenting sponsor is Saracen Casino.

Job fair, career expo set at WH

A job fair and career expo will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

The event seeks employees for all positions including supervisors, entry level, skilled labor, welders, and data entry. Interviews will be held on site, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Participants should bring resumes. The event is presented by Central Moloney Inc.

Stuttgart resident attends Utah State

Blake Holman from Stuttgart was admitted to Utah State University of Logan, Utah. Holman is one of more than 4,500 people enrolling in the fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student at Utah State. Holman will attend classes at the main campus, according to a news release.

Event to introduce new doctors

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will sponsor an event to welcome its new physicians to the community. The gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.