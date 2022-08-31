Cotton discusses military deal, politics in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton traveled to Fort Smith on Tuesday to attend a partnership meeting regarding the Foreign Military Sales program, which is expected to bring millions of dollars in economic impact to the area.

Ebbing Air National Guard Base at Fort Smith Regional Airport was selected last year as the Air Force's preferred location for a pilot training center for Singapore and other countries participating in the Foreign Military Sales program. The proposal would accommodate up to 24 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft and move 12 General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Singapore Air Force, currently at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Ariz.

Cotton, R-Ark., said securing the program is probably the biggest project he's worked on in Congress.





"It's going to be a great man-flying mission for our international guard, make a big difference in the lives of residents in Fort Smith and Sebastian County and the broader River Valley," he said. "It's a long, multiyear process. We've been working on it for three or four years now. It'll be three or four more years of work, and we just want to make sure that we stay on top of every single detail and that we have those aircraft taking off from Fort Smith very soon in the future."

While at the meeting, held at the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, Cotton was asked about the use-of-force incident involving two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry officer Aug. 21. The interaction was recorded and has since gone viral.

Cotton said he's seen the video and found it troubling but doesn't want to jump to conclusions as what happened before and after the video is unknown. He said he's confident in the authorities' investigation of the matter and believes the best way to address instances of police misconduct is to hold the individuals accountable.

"As I experienced in the Army, it's police officers and law enforcement professionals who want to hold their fellow officers to the highest standards," Cotton said. "If there was any inappropriate conduct, I believe that they don't want it reflecting poorly on their uniform and their line of work. So I have faith in the state police and the investigation that's underway."

Deputies Levi White and Zack King, along with officer Thell Riddle of the Mulberry Police Department, were identified in a video using force while arresting Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, S.C., about 10:40 a.m. outside the Kountry Xpress convenience store off Interstate 40 in Mulberry. The officers were shown repeatedly punching and kneeing Worcester and slamming his head to the pavement, as well as telling a bystander to get away from the scene.

Worcester was taken to an area hospital afterward for treatment before being held in the Crawford County jail in Van Buren, according to Arkansas State Police.

He was arrested in connection with suspicion of second-degree battery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree terroristic threatening after the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office's online inmate roster. He was released from jail on $15,000 bail on Aug. 22.

Cotton was also asked about President Joe Biden's announcement last week about reducing or eliminating student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans.

Cotton called the move a bailout putting Arkansans on the hook for other peoples' loans.

"The people who are going to be paying for that are all those who didn't go to college and worked hard, maybe started a small business," he said."The ones who will be paying off the loans they took to start their business, for instance."

"I don't think that's fair, and I don't think many Arkansans think that's fair either," he concluded.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, speaks to the media Tuesday after meeting with city officials at the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce. Go to nwaonline.com/220831Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



