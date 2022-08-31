Country singer Kane Brown to bring 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour April 1 to North Little Rock

Country singer Kane Brown will bring his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, with “special guests” Dustin Lynch and LOCASH.

Tickets — $40.50-$90.50 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the arena box office and via ticketmaster.com.

Sept. 9 is also the release date for Brown's new album, “Different Man.”

The 23-city U.S. tour kicks off March 16 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and wraps up June 10 in Greenwood Village, Colo. An international leg of the tour, including Sydney, London and Toronto, closes in Stockholm on Jan. 31, 2024. A full list of tour dates is at kanebrownmusic.com.