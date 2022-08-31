Door locks, shatterproof film, body armor for resource officers latest recommendations from Arkansas School Safety Commission





Classroom doors should have locks with a master key, school resource officers need to have a "go bag" and windows ought to be covered with a shatterproof film according to new recommendations by the Arkansas School Safety Commission.

The recommendations the commission adopted during its two-hour meeting Tuesday were mostly aimed at hardening school security against an active shooter threat on campus.

Tim Cain, director of public school academic facilities and transportation with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, led a subcommittee that studied physical security for schools in light of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

During the shooting in Uvalde, police incorrectly assumed a classroom where the gunman was located was locked, according to an investigation of the shooting by the Texas House of Representatives.

To avoid a locked door from impeding police from entering a classroom, Cain said schools should have locks with a master key that law enforcement can access. Cain said he and other members of the commission read the Texas report on the shooting in Uvalde, saying a master key would save time in an emergency.

"During a potential threat to students or staff precious time cannot afford to be lost searching for keys to get access," Cain said.

The commission also adopted recommendations that door locks should be easy to access from the inside of a classroom in case of an internal threat or fire. Campuses also should add shatterproof film to windows between classrooms and hallways.

School districts should use a cover on vision panels during lockdowns that block a shooter from looking into a classroom from the outside.

The commission also unanimously adopted Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder's recommendation that school resource officers should each have a personal "go bag" that would have level four body armor, a ballistic helmet, forcible entry tools and medical first-aid trauma kits.

Helder said the body armor and ballistic helmet would protect officers against the rifle rounds that have been used in recent mass shootings. The forcible entry tools would help officers quickly breach a room that is locked or barricaded.

Helder cited the 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech, where the shooter barricaded himself in a campus building by using a metal chain to lock the door shut, as why police need to have forcible entry tools.

"Also in Uvalde, Texas, even though the door was unlocked, law enforcement officers believed it to be locked and precious time was wasted trying to locate breaching tools," Helder said.

Helder also recommended school resource officers have instant access to ballistic shields.

The commission had previously recommended that each school campus should designate a staff member to be a safety coordinator and that school districts should have one secured point of entry for visitors.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reconvened the school safety commission June 10 after the shooting in Uvalde. The commission has until Oct. 1 to submit a report to the governor with its recommendations.

During the legislature's special session earlier this month, lawmakers approved $50 million in grant funding that individual districts could apply for.

"This $50 million grant program for our local school districts and for school safety initiatives will allow schools to implement some of the one-time recommendations that come out of the school safety commission," Hutchinson said during a bill signing ceremony earlier this month.



