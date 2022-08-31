EDITORIAL: Big dummies

Dispatches from the front say that the Ukrainians may be outgunned, but they haven't been out-thunk. The Washington Post reports that a "fleet" of fake rocket systems--decoys--have been set up along the fighting lines, and the Russians have been sending some mighty expensive missiles into the decoys. Which doesn't harm the Ukrainian army very much, but costs the Russians dearly.

The decoys are made of wood and supposedly look a lot like advanced U.S. rocket systems. At least they look that way from way up in the sky, where Russian drones patrol, looking for targets. When one of these fake rocket systems is spotted, the drones send coordinates to the Russian Navy, which sends in the expensive missiles. That's according to those interviewed by The Post.

All those explosions, blowing big toothpicks into little toothpicks, may account for Russia's "boastful damage assessments on Western artillery," particularly the HIMARS, which stands for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

The Russians have "claimed to have hit more HIMARS than we have even sent" to Ukraine, an American diplomat told the paper.

Other dispatches from the front say that the real rocket systems the Americans have sent--much better protected by the Ukrainians than their fakes--are making the difference in Putin's War. Which says a lot of good things about the United States' ability to stand up to Russian arms.

Fakes of this type are nothing new. Famously, George Patton was in charge of a whole ghost army--complete with fake radio traffic--on Great Britain during the Second World Catastrophe. The better to fool the Nazis, who just knew General Patton would lead the cross-Channel invasion.

There is film of soldiers walking up to "tanks" in the fake army and picking them up to reposition them. But from high in the sky, a German pilot would report seeing battalions of the real thing.

Even decoy paratroopers were used in that war. What better way to divert enemy troops from the actual landing zone than to drop a bunch of "paradummies" a few miles away and a few minutes early?

So-called "Quaker Guns" were used during the American Civil War. These were felled trees, hollowed a bit and painted black, and they looked a lot like artillery through field glasses. One notable use was when Gen. Joseph E. Johnson retreated from Centreville, but the "artillery" made it look like he was dug in. And gave him time.

The Quaker Gun was used during the American Revolution, too. By a colonel named William Washington (a cousin to somebody much more famous). He had some enemy held up in a building, so he had a tree cut down and painted just so. He had it pointed at the structure and told those inside he'd fire if he had to. They surrendered.

Deception in warfare is at least as old as the idea of the Trojan Horse. It remains important today.

The Post quoted experts who say Russia's stockpile of expensive smart bombs and weapons, such as its Kalibr missile, has been running low. And, better still: "A Kalibr missile launched at a fake HIMARS target in a field is a missile that can't be used against a Ukrainian city," one military analyst said.

If Ukraine is going to win this war against a much bigger foe, it will take more than artillery and gumption.

It's going to take some smarts. And battlefield deception.