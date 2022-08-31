PREP VOLLEYBALL: Fayetteville claims 3-set sweep over Bentonville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Despite a late test from Bentonville, Fayetteville protected its unblemished record, defeating the Lady Tigers 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 in a three-set sweep Tuesday night at Bulldog Arena.

"I think that we were able to maintain a steadiness," Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan said of her team's ability to withstand Bentonville. "We continued to pass really well even when it got close. I think we just had a little composure and experience there at the end and that we were just able to make some plays and push for that lead till the end."

In the opening set, Fayetteville (3-0, 2-0 6A-West) raced ahead to a 12-5 lead after scoring four straight points. The Purple'Dogs were able to balloon the lead to as many as 13 before finishing off the Tigers, 25-14.

Bentonville (4-3, 2-1 6A-West) showed fight in the next set. After falling behind 9-4, the Tigers clawed back within 18-15. Fayetteville proved to be too much though, as the Lady Purple'Dogs closed scoring five of the final six points, aided by a flurry of Bentonville mistakes.

The final set was a back-and-forth brawl. The two teams were knotted up 10 different times before the Lady Purple'Dogs strung together three straight points to pull ahead 16-13. Bentonville didn't back down. The Lady Tigers fought back to a 17-17 tie, forcing a Fayetteville timeout.

"Bentonville, to their credit, kept scrapping," Phelan said. "And they have some good young players. I think they're a team that will keep improving as the season goes on."

Fayetteville closed the set outscoring Bentonville 8-5, something Phelan attributed to experience in tight games.

"We are senior-laden, and I think they have been in situations where the score has been close and they have to make plays," she said. "I think that for us, it's all about can we play with that same urgency the whole match. Not just when it's tied. I think we are just glad to get the win and go 2-0 in conference."

The final point came by way of a kill from Maddie LaFata one of nine she had during the match.

"It was a good moment for sure," LaFata said. "I think collectively we could've played better, me included. It was a good point, but I was really focused on improving for the next game."

"We have 14 seniors on our team this year so there's a lot of people talking at once. It's good because we all play with the same goal. It was very important that last set to take a chill pill and recollect ourselves."

Kennedy Phelan led Fayetteville with 26 assists and five aces, while Brooke Rockwell had 12 kills. LaFata and Regan Harp chipped in nine and seven kills, respectively, while libero Ashley Ruff added eight digs.

Ella Aprea recorded 11 digs for Bentonville, followed by London McKinney's 10. Reagan Tunnel led the Tigers with six kills, and Audree Stanphill had five blocks.

Fort Smith Southside 3, Rogers High 0

The Lady Mavericks (8-2, 2-0 6A-West) served up 11 aces en route to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-14 road win over the Lady Mounties on Tuesday night.

Tinsley Freeman led the way with six aces and 18 digs for Southside. Teammate Lydia Pitts chipped in 10 kills, two aces and four blocks. Anna Durham added four blocks while Sophie Neihouse chipped in seven kills.

Olyvia Hall led Rogers with 11 kills and 16 digs, while sophomore Hailey Prendes added 15 digs and one ace for the Lady Mounties (3-3, 1-1). Sophomore Macey Tauai also added eight kills.

Fort Smith Northside 3, Rogers Heritage 0

Northside served up 15 aces as a team to lead the Lady Bears to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 win over Rogers Heritage.

Caroline Snow led the way with four aces, while Kaleaha Smith and Za'kari Gurele chipped in three each for Northside. Jaynea Manning led the attack with nine kills and Grace Klein chipped in seven kills and a team-high 22 digs. Snow added 12 digs and a team-best 28 assists.

Shiloh Christian 3, Van Buren 2

The Lady Saints dropped the first two sets, but clawed back to claim a 23-25, 17-25, 27-25, 26-24, 15-10 win over Van Buren on Tuesday night.

Ryan Russell hammered 21 kills for Shiloh Christian, while Caroline Ramsey added 13. Reese Jones contributed eight kills and 27 assists, while Laila Creighton dished out 37 assists. Bella Bonanno finished with 30 digs and three aces. Savvy Williams added five aces.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Bentonville West 1

Brooklyn Ware cranked 15 kills and Korlynn Hall added 12 to help the Lady Wildcats to a hard-fought 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 win over the Lady Wolverines.

Ridglee Thompson dished out 36 assists, while Galatie Andrew finished with 30 digs for Har-Ber.



