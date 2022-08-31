Fayetteville man sentenced in drug, gun case

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was sentenced Monday to federal prison on drug and firearms charges, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

David Damarion Sims, 25, was sentenced to 126 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents, during June and July 2021, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from Sims.

On July 9, 2021, detectives were watching one of Sims' residences. Detectives saw Sims and a female leave the home and Sims was carrying a backpack. He got into the passenger seat of a vehicle and left the area. Patrol officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were asked to stop Sims and arrest him. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Sims left the vehicle and fled on foot, according to court documents.

Officers chased Sims on foot and saw him toss the backpack he was carrying. Officers caught Sims and arrested him. Sims was in possession of about 58 grams of methamphetamine, about 19 grams of marijuana and two stolen firearms, according to court documents.

Detectives searched one of Sims' homes. During the search they found an additional 29 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, $10,410 in cash, drug task force buy money, two strips of LSD, five unknown pills and two spent shell casings, according to court documents.