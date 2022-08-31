Food pantry founder to honor the Joneses

Every time a person in need walks through the doors of First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry at the former Southeast Middle School, pantry director Debra Allen can't help thanking God for putting her in the position to serve -- a position she said would not be in without Bill Jones of Sissy's Log Cabin.

"I walked into Sissy's Log Cabin one day and asked for Bill Jones and Sharri Jones," Allen said. "I told them 'I need y'all's help feeding the people in Jefferson County.'"

When Allen first started the food pantry with the help of community volunteers, she would drive from Pine Bluff to Little Rock to fill up at the Arkansas Food Bank. As the demand began to outgrow the supply, Allen said from the day she walked into Sissy's Log Cabin, the Jones family has not left her side in helping provide generous contributions to the pantry.

"Bill Jones would always tell me, I know you had many helping you but now you have an army -- me, Sharri and Momma," Allen said.

To honor Jones, Allen will host the First Ward Living Grace Pantry Charity Banquet with special musical guests at the Sahara Temple on Saturday, Sept. 10. The banquet will not only be a night of honor and celebration, but its proceeds will go toward seeking a new distribution space for the pantry, which serves approximately 800 vehicles a month in a drive-through each month.

Allen, who was recently selected for the Arkansas Food Bank Community Partner Award for the 2022 Summer Cereal Drive, founded the food pantry in 2017 to fight hunger in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

Almost four years later, she heard the city of Pine Bluff was interested in the school, and she received confirmation of the purchase earlier this year.

In January 2021, the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency approved the acquisition of the school at 2001 S. Ohio St. The property was of value to Mayor Shirley Washington, who envisioned using the site to improve the quality of life in Pine Bluff.

By forming a partnership with the Pine Bluff Housing Authority, city administrators wanted the property to offer affordable living. During that time, an investor had been secured who would bring in approximately 200 affordable housing units in the area.

Last month, Allen was awarded a small grant by the Arkansas Martin Luther King Commission, which acknowledged her service to the community. The microgrant from the commission, in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Human Services, will help sustain and expand her efforts.

"I have been open for five years and I never had a fundraiser for my pantry, but with the city purchasing Southeast, I said 'God, we got to do something,'" Allen said.

Allen said this not-your-average fundraiser will be a black-tie event with a guest list of state, county and city dignitaries, elected officials, business owners and several influential difference-makers throughout the state.

With 275 people on the guest list, Allen is excited about hosting an elegant event with fine dining and entertainment.

Starting with a cocktail hour, the banquet will begin at 6 p.m. with a panel of guest speakers and a surprise guest for Jones that Allen is excited about. Guests will also be entertained by several musical acts including blues artist Bobby Rush, soul singer Karen Wolfe, Port City Blues Band and Connie Garrett, the "Creole Sista of Soul" who will grace the stage in appearance and style as Tina Turner.