Gas-price dip lifts consumer outlook

After three straight monthly declines, U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in August as inflation moderated and gas prices fell.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index increased to 103.2 from a revised 95.3 reading in July. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a rise to 98. The share of consumers who said jobs were "plentiful" decreased slightly to 48%, the data showed Tuesday.

However, six months from now, more respondents expected business conditions to improve. They said they are slightly more positive about their short-term financial prospects.

Consumer confidence has taken a hit this year amid the highest inflation in a generation, which has led the Federal Reserve to pursue aggressive interest rate increases.

Higher borrowing costs may force consumers to cut back discretionary purchases and big-ticket items in particular, which would contribute to a slowdown in economic activity.

"Looking ahead, August's improvement in confidence may help support spending, but inflation and additional rate hikes still pose risks to economic growth in the short term," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.

Analysts surveyed by data provider FactSet had expected consumer confidence to rise slightly as gas prices have fallen in recent weeks.

The average national price for a gallon of gas dipped to $3.85 on Tuesday from more than $5 per gallon in mid-June, according to AAA. In Arkansas, motorists were paying an average of $3.34 per gallon on Tuesday, according to the motor club.

Although inflation appears to have moderated recently, costs for most things remain much higher than they were a year ago. The government reported earlier this month that consumer prices increased 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, down from the 9.1% year-over-year increase in June.

Since March, the Federal Reserve has implemented its fastest pace of rate increases in decades to try to curb the decades-high inflation. The central bank has lifted its benchmark rate by 2 percentage points in just four meetings, to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%.

Last week at an annual economic symposium near Jackson, Wyo., Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the the central bank will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy "for some time" in order to tame inflation.

Powell has acknowledged the increases will hurt U.S. households and businesses, but also said the pain would be far greater if inflation were allowed to fester and that "we must keep at it until the job is done."

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Ott of The Associated Press and Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg News.