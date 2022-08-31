Go Forward PB gets more input

The small but sometimes reserved crowd of 16 inside the Townsend Park recreation center took a little time before warming up to share ideas with Go Forward Pine Bluff officials on how to improve the city.

During the nearly two-hour open forum, Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley solicited the ideas, asking six questions:

• What role do citizens want the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to play in the community?

• How do we encourage new businesses to relocate in Pine Bluff?

• What is your perception of Pine Bluff and what must change in the city?

• What can we do as a collective to reduce crime?

• What can we do to improve education?

• What improvements need to be made in the Fourth Ward?

"Nobody is going to agree on just one solution to improving Pine Bluff," said Bruce Lockett, one of the two Fourth Ward councilmen in Pine Bluff. "The community is plagued with problems that have taken 100 years to get to this point."

Lockett suggested that more money could be invested across the city for improvements and community leaders should begin to reach out to youths where they are in hopes of steering them toward a promising future.

Children became a common theme during the forum, from crime reduction to education.

"Young people can't read because their parents can't read," Lockett said. "We've got to get to the parents and get them involved in their child's education. You can't let a kid go to school 12 years and that kid can't read. You have to read with the kid."

Go Forward has conducted three town hall-style meetings in recent weeks, each in a different ward, to gather as much public feedback as possible and share it with the entire community ahead of a planned election to renew the 5/8-cent capital improvement tax in 2024, seven years after voters first passed the measure. Tuesday's meeting was held at the home of TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a night after First Ward residents gathered at New Life Church. The first meeting was Aug. 18 at Family Church Pine Bluff in the Second Ward, and the last meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8 at Good Faith Methodist Church in the Third Ward.

Many of Tuesday's responses to the six questions were similar to those in the previous two meetings, Watley said.

"We can appreciate that," he said. "That gives us certainty going into writing and considering what needs to be done. It is the citizens' plan, and if we get recurring answers, that lets us know this is what we need to tackle."

One resident suggested that the university could conduct community service to help its students become more engaged in the city and help educate families in the financial aid process.

Said First Ward Councilman Lloyd Holcomb Jr.: "I may be opening a can of worms, but we need to improve how our city looks. There's trash and litter everywhere, condemned houses, condemned businesses. ... What are we doing to improve the quality of life? What are we doing as citizens to correct the problem?"

Another citizen pointed out homelessness as a citywide problem.

On the issue of fighting crime collectively, Fourth Ward Councilman Steven Mays Sr. told citizens if they see something that's not right to call police.

"Someone has to call them," he said. "That's what they're there for."

Tavante Calhoun of Go Forward pushed for stronger support of code enforcement in the Fourth Ward. He gave the city credit for its Green Sweep initiative to revitalize neighborhoods but asked to bring it to his side of town.

The public responses will be distributed to those who signed up for email releases from Go Forward by the end of the year, Watley said.

"We're not going to set ourselves up to tell the citizens we're going to do something that we can't," he added. "We're taking a different approach, a more broad citizens' approach to get the input to hopefully get some approaches to some solutions."