HSU fall enrollment down 13% to 2,536

Henderson State University, which eliminated 25 degree programs and 88 faculty positions as part of budget cuts following three years of financial instability, announced on Tuesday a decrease in enrollment for the fall 2022 semester, particularly in returning students.

The university said it has had an increase in first-time freshmen and in graduate students.

HSU's enrollment announcement Tuesday comes at a time when the school has made dramatic cuts to faculty, staff and programs due to several years of financial mismanagement.

Enrollment and student-semester credit hours are important to the state's colleges and universities partly because of the revenue they bring in from tuition and mandatory fees, as well as from on-campus food services and housing, officials have said. They also say they seek large student bodies for the opportunity to provide access to higher education.

About 24% of people in Arkansas age 25 or older have at least a bachelor's degree, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That places Arkansas among the bottom five states in that category. Nationally, the percentage of people age 25 and older who had completed a bachelor's degree or higher is about 38%, according to the census. Political and business leaders have said that the more educated a state's population, the greater its chances of attracting higher-paying jobs and improving the standard of living.

Henderson State announced Tuesday that overall enrollment for the fall 2022 semester is 2,536 students, about a 13% decrease. The university had 2,914 students in fall 2021, according to the state Division of Higher Education.

The university said first-time freshmen reached 437 this semester, compared with 416 in fall 2021. Graduate student enrollment increased as well, from 689 in the fall 2021 semester to 708 in the fall 2022 semester, according to the university.

"We are encouraged by enrollment growth for first-time freshmen and graduate students," said Chuck Ambrose, the chancellor, in a statement. "Our immediate priority is to align students with tools needed to persist to degree completion."

The university credited its graduate school enrollment increase to two factors: teacher preparation programs and business administration.

Four institutes allow future teachers to complete licensing in English to speakers of other languages, special education, online learning and early childhood education. About 215 students are enrolled in graduate-level education classes for the current semester, the university said.

Celya Taylor, dean of faculty, cited grant funding from the Arkansas Department of Education Division of Elementary and Secondary Education "for these licensing opportunities in high demand areas for teachers."

A Master of Business Administration program had 76 students in fall 2021. In the current semester, the program has 130 students, according to the university.

Nathan Campbell, director of business, innovation and entrepreneurship, attributed the enrollment growth to specializations in five areas: accounting, aviation management, data science, engineering management and management.

Facing an immediate budget deficit of at least $5 million in 2019, the university's president, Glen Jones, and the university's finance chief, Brett Powell, resigned. The university began transitioning into the Arkansas State University System. The merger, which received final approval from the state Legislature and was signed off by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2021, allowed HSU to keep its name but eliminated its board of trustees.

In May, the Arkansas State University System board of trustees unanimously approved cuts to Henderson State that eliminated 88 faculty positions and 25 degree programs, including programs in English, mathematics, biology and chemistry. ASU System President Chuck Welch said in May that the cuts were necessary to save the university from financial ruin and closure. The school was $78 million in debt overall because of numerous poor decisions by previous administrators, a situation that included budgets that overestimated revenue and underestimated costs; unpaid bills to vendors; and depleted reserves.