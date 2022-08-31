• Myrlie Evers-Williams embraced "a special recognition that I hold close to my heart" as Alcorn State University renamed its honors curriculum program in honor of the civil-rights leader, author and journalist who spent three decades seeking justice for the murder of her husband, Medgar Evers.

• LaMont Robinson, founder of the growing National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame, says the town of Marks in the Mississippi Delta will be the perfect home for the hall considering its civil-rights history, including being the starting point for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Poor People's Campaign.

• Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago, wants further study of city monuments, including a controversial proposal to mothball statues of Columbus, saying it's important to know "why were they created, who commissioned them, and, frankly, who in the city has a vested interest in those monuments standing."

• Edgars Rinkevics, foreign minister of Latvia, said his country was "closing another painful page of the history and looking for better future" as a concrete obelisk topped by Soviet stars was taken down in Riga.

• Rafal Leskiewicz of Poland's Institute of National Remembrance said "it is impossible to keep such monuments in the public sphere" as workers in Brzeg demolished a Soviet-era memorial to Red Army soldiers.

• Timothy Shea, a Colorado businessman charged in the We Build The Wall fraud case, is seeking to have his trial moved from New York to his home state to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization.

• Zach Mader of the Grand Island, Neb., School Board, cited pro-LGBTQ editorials in the contentious shutdown of Northwest Public Schools' award-winning student newspaper, saying if district taxpayers had read the last issue of the Saga, "they would have been like, 'Holy cow: What is going on at our school?'"

• Debbie McGuire of the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, Calif., said officials fear human "atrocities" and are seeking tips from the public after a third duck with its beak removed was found in the same park.

• Lucas, a 4-year-old African penguin at the San Diego Zoo suffering from an avian foot problem known as bumblefoot, was fitted with custom orthopedic footwear to prevent pressure sores when he stands and walks.