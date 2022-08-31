Jackson confronts a watery dilemma





JACKSON, Miss. -- Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems -- too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use.

Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. Officials scrambled to confront what they described as the "massively complicated task" of distributing bottled water and devising a plan to restore service.

The water system in Jackson, the state's largest city, has been in crisis for years, crippled by aging and inadequate infrastructure and the lack of resources to bolster it. Residents have long contended with disruptions in service and frequent boil-water notices, including one that had already been in effect for more than a month because of cloudiness found in water samples.

Jackson has two water-treatment plants, and the larger one is near a reservoir that provides most of the city's water supply. The reservoir also has a role in flood control.









Days of torrential rain have raised the threat of flooding in Jackson and engorged the Pearl River, which snakes through Jackson, and the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir, a 33,000-acre lake northeast of the city.

The situation worsened this week as officials said the city's largest water-treatment plant was failing.

Low water pressure left some people unable to take showers or flush toilets and officials said the low pressure caused concern for firefighting. Those who did have water flowing from the tap were told to boil it to kill bacteria that could make them sick.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Jackson's water system is troubled by short staffing and "decades of deferred maintenance." He said the influx of water from torrential rain changed the chemical composition needed for treatment, which slowed the process of pushing water out to customers.

Lumumba said Tuesday that some customers were regaining service.

"We have seen steady improvements in the system," Lumumba said.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency proclamation Tuesday for Jackson's water system. Reeves said later the state is requesting a federal disaster declaration.

State officials said the city's water system appeared to be barreling toward a breaking point even before the floods.





"It was a near certainty that Jackson would begin to fail to produce running water sometime in the next several weeks or months if something didn't materially improve," Reeves, a Republican, said Monday.

During the briefing, the governor said state officials were still trying to assess the circumstances inside the water-treatment facility. He said the plant's two primary pumps had stopped operating, leaving the plant reliant on backup pumps whose status had become unclear.

"It's not operating anywhere near capacity," Reeves said of the facility, "and we might find out tomorrow it's not operating at all -- we'll find out."

Reeves said the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will start distributing drinking water and non-potable water, and he activated the National Guard to help. He encouraged residents with the means to buy their own bottled water to do so.

Lumumba is Democrat and was not invited to the governor's Monday news conference. Although the two politicians are often at odds, Lumumba said Tuesday that he's having productive discussions with the Health Department and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and he's grateful for the state's help.

The consequences of the facility's problems rippled through Jackson, a city of 150,000 people, as well as Byram, a city of about 11,000 southwest of Jackson that relies on the same water system.

Public schools in Jackson switched to virtual learning, and the lack of water disrupted the operations of many businesses. Jackson State University brought in temporary restrooms for students.

Walker's Drive-In owner Derek Emerson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that water problems "are making it impossible for us to do business." He said he and and his wife, Jennifer, have been spending $300 a day for ice and bottled water for the past month.

"I love doing business in Jackson," Emerson said. "I just -- I hate dealing with the problems."

The situation is familiar for many in Jackson, because the reliability of the city's water system has been undermined by repeated failures in recent years. In 2021, the system was hobbled for weeks after a winter storm bombarded Mississippi with snow and ice, causing pipes and water mains to burst.

The water system is, in many ways, emblematic of the broader struggles facing Jackson, which is the seat of power for the state government, yet has been drained over decades of resources. The city's tax base shrunk as white residents fled for surrounding suburbs, taking much of their wealth and tax revenue with them.

In the wake of that, Jackson, which is now about 82% Black, has grappled with chronic issues with crime and faulty infrastructure, and elected officials say the Republican-controlled state Legislature has failed to invest in the city.

Lumumba said Tuesday that the cost to fix the city's water system could run to "quite possibly the billions of dollars." Mississippi is receiving $75 million to address water problems as part of a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Some state lawmakers urged Reeves on Monday to call a special session of the Legislature with the express purpose of shoring up Jackson's water system. The lawmakers noted the level of support similar other communities had received from the state.

"The state, with unprecedented money in the bank, must step up and invest in Jackson, and save a system that serves almost one-tenth of all Mississippians," David Blount, a Democratic state senator whose district is in the Jackson area, said in a statement, adding, "We need to act now."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday that the federal government is prepared to help Mississippi respond to the water crisis.

"We stand ready and we are eager to assist further as soon as we receive an official request from the state," she told reporters aboard Air Force One. She said the state has not asked FEMA for help with trucking in drinking water, and declined to say why. Jean-Pierre said White House officials have been in contact with local officials and the state Health Department.

Information for this article was contributed by Rick Rojas of The New York Times and by Emily Wagster Pettus, Michael Goldberg and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.









