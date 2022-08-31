LA’s marine traffic jam abating

The number of container ships headed for the Californian ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach -- a marine traffic jam that once symbolized American consumer vigor during covid-19 lockdowns -- declined to the lowest level since the bottleneck started to build two years ago.

Eight vessels were in the official queue as of late Monday, according to data from the Marine Exchange of Southern California. That's an all-time low, officials said in a statement, and down from a record of 109 set in January.

The LA-Long Beach bottleneck became one of the most enduring images of the supply-and-demand imbalances triggered by covid-19 lockdowns. The backlog forced ships to wait two weeks or more, contributing to record-high ocean freight rates that helped ignite inflation now afflicting economies from the United States to Europe.

Though officials changed the way inbound ships queued in November 2021 -- having them slow-steam across the Pacific Ocean, rather than bunching them at anchor near the ports -- the dwindling count reflects a slowdown in consumer demand, ample inventories built up by American companies, and ships rerouting through Gulf of Mexico and East Coast ports.

According to the most recent count from Hapag-Lloyd AG, Germany's biggest container carrier, about 75 ships were anchored outside the ports of New York, Houston and Savannah, Ga.

The company also said dwell times for Port of Los Angeles import cargo has declined to 4.2 days from a peak of 11 days.

The improved flow marks a turnaround from a year ago, when East Coast ports with excess cargo-handling capacity invited shipping lines to divert around Southern California to their less-congested gateways.

In a news release earlier this month, LA Port Chief Gene Seroka beckoned them back, saying "cargo owners looking to re-chart their course, come to Los Angeles. We're ready to help."