A blatant vote grab

Kudos to Nic Horton, Mike Scott, and Judith Jones on the Voices page of the Saturday Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for their on-the-spot analysis of the Biden money/vote grab without voter or congressional approval. Also, a big thumbs down to Paul Krugman on the editorial page, same issue, that is as out of touch as all his other columns.

I believe this is a blatant vote grab on the backs of all working folks, and especially on the backs of everyone who paid their way through school or those who have already paid loans off.

ROD GARNER

Russellville

Make problem worse

Joe Biden's decision to forgive $10,000 in student debt sets a terrible precedent. Too many Americans have already failed in managing their money and saving for retirement. I believe this move will just encourage more people to borrow now, hoping the government will bail them out down the road.

MICHAEL McKINNEY

Little Rock

Jones an inspiration

My husband and I just returned from a Walk a Mile with Chris Jones. What an inspiration he is--friendly, charismatic and passionate about Arkansas. He is a physicist, pastor, educator and community leader; any state would be thrilled to have him.

After hearing Chris speak, I question how anyone could vote for SHS--a woman who it seems lied her way through press briefings, has no leadership abilities, no respect for educators or women's choices, and she is a Trump worshipper. I believe she is unacceptable on every level. She does not care about our state, and I believe we deserve the best.

We Arkansans have been given a wonderful opportunity; let's not blow this. Please vote this November and elect Chris Jones the next governor of Arkansas!

KATHY ATTWOOD

Eureka Springs

Only one real choice

It is time for all patriotic citizens to vote for our next governor based on someone who can get the job done. It is time to put party identities to the side. I am a senior citizen and, through the years, I have voted for Republicans, Democrats, and independents. What matters most, especially now, is who is the best person for the job.

Arkansas is on the cusp of greatness. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has done an admirable job of navigating multiple challenges, many times with limited or no support from his own party. But he is term-limited.

The choice for our next governor is critical. We need someone with a vision, who can work with a broad spectrum of folks with differing opinions, and who can be the dynamic leader that this time calls for.

I believe that person is Chris Jones. While he gets very little media coverage, he is out every day talking to Arkansans about their needs and hopes.

He is not engaged in a lie of who won the last presidential election like his rival. He is not avoiding appearances with the opposing candidate, but rather encouraging as much interaction as possible so that we, the voters, know the policies of both Chris and his opponent. Chris' policies are in place and are very straightforward: PBJ. Preschool for all kids. Broadband and all infrastructure needs including roads and bridges and affordable housing. Jobs--good paying jobs. Chris is informed, bright, a problem-solver, and he listens.

Chris has a 200-year family history in our state. He loves Arkansas and Arkansans. He has all the essential ingredients to be a dynamic governor and truly represent Arkansans. There is truly only one choice in the November election for governor, and that is Chris Jones.

PAULA KOCH

Eureka Springs