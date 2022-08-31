Little Rock fully complied with recent open-records requests, city attorney tells prosecuting attorney

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter in a letter Tuesday told the local prosecuting attorney in response to a recent request that the city's responses to a Conway man were complete under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley of the 6th Judicial District, which encompasses Pulaski and Perry counties, had asked Little Rock officials in an Aug. 25 letter to "fully comply" with two records requests submitted by Jimmie Cavin or provide an explanation.

Cavin has sparred with the city of Little Rock recently over the responses to his requests as well as what Cavin has claimed to be improper spending by Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

According to Jegley's letter, Cavin submitted two requests on July 22: One asked for Scott's "compensation package" for the years 2019 through 2022 and the other asked for all statements to date tied to a city credit card issued to Scott for travel.

Documentation on Scott's 2022 compensation along with "many statements" related to the credit card expenditures appeared to be missing from the city's responses, Jegley wrote.

However, in his response Tuesday, Carpenter indicated the city had nothing more to turn over to Cavin.

"Mr. Cavin asserted that the City withheld production of records of financial transactions made by Mayor Scott on a City issued credit card," Carpenter wrote. "First, the City's responses to Mr. Cavin's requests were complete. Mr. Cavin may believe that the City withheld documents, but it did not. Finance officials did their due diligence to locate the requested information, but it did not exist."

Carpenter said Cavin was provided emails that explained that individual credit card statements are not generated by the financial institution if the card is not used during the statement period.

The city "released financial records responsive to the request" related to Scott's compensation package for the current year, but to date a personalized benefits statement for the mayor does not exist, Carpenter wrote.

Carpenter's letter also addressed Jegley's reference to the Freedom of Information Act's requirement that records be made available to the requestor within three working days.

"The City made its best efforts to comply with that provision of AFOIA, however Mr. Cavin's requests were robust, and the City had to devote considerable resources to pull, review, redact and release them."

City officials "maintained contact" with Cavin to update him regarding the records he had requested, and "in some cases gave him partial releases at regular intervals in the City's best effort to comply" with the relevant subsection of the open-records law, Carpenter wrote.

"Mr. Cavin repeatedly told City Officials that he understood that his requests were robust and that he would not hold us to the three day time limit," Carpenter added. "Obviously, his complaints to you did not reflect that same sentiment. Regardless of that this office has implemented certain measures in the interim to improve efficiency and compliance with subsection (e) of AFOIA."

He noted that the open-records law only required the city to provide documents in its possession. "The City is not required to create a document or answer questions," Carpenter wrote. "In Mr. Cavin's case city officials went over and beyond that obligation."

Referring to efforts to communicate with the city's banking institutions to answer questions about what Cavin believed to be missing statements, Carpenter suggested it was "indicative of the spirit of customer service in City Hall."

Correspondence from First Security Bank and First Horizon Bank officials was attached to the letter to illustrate the absence of statements.

In an Aug. 8 social-media post, Scott suggested Cavin was responsible for sharing "lies and false narratives" while residing outside of Little Rock and supporting one of Scott's campaign opponents.

In the same statement, Scott said items reflected in expense records "have been strictly for City business, within the guidelines of long-standing city practice."

The same week, Scott announced an overhaul of the city's Freedom of Information Act processes.

In addition to other changes, the records law division would become a standalone entity outside of the Human Resources Department to be overseen by Chief Deputy City Attorney Alex Betton, Scott said at the time.

When asked in an email Tuesday evening whether he or Betton wrote the letter to Jegley, Carpenter wrote, "Both. Alex [Betton] did the most work."