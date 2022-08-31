Little Rock man arrested, charged in Monday's non-lethal shooting on Mabelvale Pike

A Little Rock man was arrested in connection with a Monday night shooting near a moving company in the 5200 block of Mabelvale Pike, police said.

Tyler Faizuan, 22, has been charged with first-degree battery and an unrelated crime, they said.

Officers were reportedly dispatched to the shooting near College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving shortly after 10:30 p.m. The Little Rock Police Department said they found a 2004 Toyota Highlander with broken windows and several shell casings there.

Thaddeous Caffrey, 27, of Benton arrived at CHI St. Vincent hospital and told authorities there that he had been locking up a gate to the business when he heard what was thought was fireworks, according to a police report. Authorities said Caffrey told them he heard more “pops” and noticed blood coming from his head, then he fled on foot to a nearby gas station, where he found someone to drive him to the hospital.

Caffrey's injuries were not life-threatening and he was listed as stable, the report stated.