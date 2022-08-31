More job openings reported for July

Demand for employees remained strong in July, a sign that the U.S. labor market remains vibrant even as the Federal Reserve tries to cool the economy by raising interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that the number of U.S. job openings rose to 11.2 million on the last day of July -- offering nearly two jobs, on average, for every unemployed person.

That's up from 11 million open jobs in June. Openings had reached a record level of 11.9 million in March. Before the pandemic, openings had not yet topped 8 million.

Substantial aid during the pandemic's ups and downs has kept businesses of all sizes afloat and household finances relatively healthy, resulting in robust demand for a broad range of goods and services.

The largest increases in openings were in transportation, warehousing and utilities jobs, according to the Labor Department.

In a sign of continued recovery, the arts, entertainment and recreation industries -- which have greatly benefited from the easing of covid-19 concerns and restrictions -- also had a surge in postings, the agency said.

While several prominent companies announced layoffs this summer, the overall rate and number of layoffs have been flat on a monthly basis, with the recently elevated rate of quitting declining only slightly in July to show that workers remain able to leave jobs they find unsatisfying.

There were some signs of weakness, however.

The Labor Department found that job openings decreased in durable-goods manufacturing by an estimated 47,000. Some economists say this is predictable following the intense consumer demand for goods at the beginning of the pandemic. But it may also be an early mark of tighter financial conditions as a result of the Fed's bid to rein in price increases.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other policymakers have said they hope to reduce the number of open jobs without causing much higher unemployment. Larry Summers, a former Treasury secretary, and Olivier Blanchard, a former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, have argued that such an outcome is unlikely.

Summers and Blanchard argue that historically, job openings have never declined without an accompanying rise in layoffs.

"The sad truth is that there is no such thing as a slowdown without an increase in unemployment," Blanchard wrote earlier this month, calling the Fed's efforts to lower job vacancies without increasing layoffs "a vain hope."

Economists and bank analysts said the Tuesday open jobs report made it likely that the Fed would remain aggressive in raising interest rates, as the central bank tries to weaken the labor market so that wage gains and consumer spending, which have slowed, will dip in better alignment with the supply-constrained economy.

"The job market remains surprisingly resilient to the Fed's best efforts to cool it off," said Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "The Fed desperately wants job growth to slow and unemployment to stabilize, even rise a bit, to quell wage and price pressures."

The Labor Department's separate employment report for July was unexpectedly strong, showing a gain of 528,000.

Zandi said the "red-hot" labor data would put even greater focus on the August hiring data. On Friday, the government will release its August jobs report, which is expected to show that 300,000 jobs were added.

The demand for labor is particularly remarkable because, based on inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, the economy contracted slightly in the first half of the year. Despite higher prices, the raw amount of goods and services being exchanged remains considerable, fueling demand for labor.

"Millions of Americans still can find employment or even trade up to a higher-paying position," said Robert Frick, an economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. "We may be seeing a second wind for economic growth after high inflation and slowing job growth in the spring."

Some commentators say the data on openings may be somewhat overstated because businesses have little incentive to take down listings, even if the urgency of hiring has waned.

And there are signs that the tide may be shifting.

A survey of more than 100 chief financial officers by Deloitte, a consulting and financial advisory firm, showed that nearly all of them expected decreases in revenue, hiring and overall expansion in the coming year.

Their growth expectations for wages and staffing declined. They expect annual wage growth to be 4.8% and personnel growth to be 2.6% -- down from 5.3% in the previous quarterly survey.

The Fed is also making a mark in corporate financing, which can affect hiring capacity or decisions: Roughly 1 of 10 public company chief financial officers viewed debt financing as attractive, down from 9 of 10 a year ago.

Still, executives remained relatively confident about the prospects for their own businesses, a disconnect that mirrors how consumers have maintained a gloomy economic outlook across the board while people in most income brackets continue to spend at heightened levels.

Information for this article was contributed by Talmon Joseph Smith of The New York Times and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press