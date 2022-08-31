• Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says that "just by existing," she and her husband, Prince Harry, "upset the dynamic of the hierarchy" when they were in the U.K. The former actress made headlines in Britain on Tuesday with comments made in an interview with U.S. magazine The Cut published Monday. The duchess said it's not easy to forgive when asked if there was room for forgiveness between her, Britain's royal family and her own family. She also referred to Harry's strained ties with his father, Prince Charles. "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive," she said. "But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything." Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, have been in a tense relationship with Britain's royal family since they stepped away from their royal duties and left the U.K. in 2020, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. Since their move to California, where they are now settled with their two young children, they have publicly discussed their unhappiness with the royal family. Asked about Meghan's privacy lawsuit against a British tabloid, The Cut -- part of New York Magazine -- said the duchess spoke about the terrible impact of "toxic tabloid culture" on her and Harry's families. "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision," she told the magazine. A spokeswoman for Meghan later clarified that the duchess was referring to losing her own estranged father, Thomas Markle, and saying that she hopes this does not happen to Harry and his father. Harry and Meghan have signed deals with Spotify and Netflix, and the first offering, a podcast featuring Meghan as a host in conversation with celebrities, has just launched.

• The auction of a high-tech portrait of Warren Buffett is unlikely to match the $19 million someone paid this year for a private lunch with the billionaire, but it will still raise a significant amount of money for one of his favorite charities -- the nonprofit Girls Inc. of Omaha, which provides educational, cultural and recreational programs for young women in Buffett's Nebraska hometown. The top bid for the signed portrait has topped $75,000 in an eBay auction. Created by Motiva Art, it features a grid of letters over the picture that light up to spell out 11 of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO's best-known quotes, including, "It's only when the tide goes out that you learn who has been swimming naked."