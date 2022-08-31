Need to know basis

FAYETTEVILLE -- Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell said he's decided who is starting at quarterback when the Bearcats open the season against the University of Arkansas on Saturday.

Fickell's just not going to tell the rest of us.

"I don't think there's any reason to talk about it," Fickell said after the first question at his Tuesday news conference was about who will start at quarterback. "I don't know that it does anything good for our team. It doesn't do anything good in the opponents' preparation of things.

"For us, obviously you've got to have a plan, you've got to move forward with it. But there's no reason for us to announce things."

What is known is that either fifth-year senior Ben Bryant or redshirt sophomore Evan Prather will take over for Desmond Ridder, who was 44-7 as the Bearcats' starter the previous four seasons.

Ridder is now an NFL rookie with the Atlanta Falcons, who made him a third-round draft pick. He was the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Bryant was Ridder's backup for three seasons and had one stat=rt -- against Memphis in 2019 -- before transferring to Eastern Michigan last season. He became the Eagles' starter and completed 279 of 408 passes (68.4%) for 3,121 yards and 14 touchdowns with 7 interceptions to help Eastern Michigan to a 7-6 record.

Bryant transferred back to Cincinnati after last season. In all, he has played in 11 games for the Bearcats and completed 46 of 73 passes for 553 yards.

"Mechanically, he's super sound. His throwing motion is super efficient, so his release is really quick," Cincinnati offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli told The Athletic during training camp. "Other guys might have to play with better anticipation to make up for lesser arm strength.

"Ben does play with great anticipation, but he's also got the arm strength where, if he is not right on time with his read or the throw, his arm strength can make up for it."

Prater, more of a dual-threat quarterback, last season completed 5 of 11 passes for 38 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 105 yards for the Bearcats.

"They're both good players," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "One, obviously, may be a little more athletic than the other. We'll prepare for both."

Fickell said he doesn't plan to use both quarterbacks against the No. 19 Razorbacks, but he didn't rule out the possibility.

"We've always got plans, and plans are subject to change, and plans don't always come out the way they're supposed to, because when the foot hits the ball, a lot things have to adapt and adjust," Fickell said. "No matter what. Whether it's the quarterback position or whether it's the corner position, there's going to be more than just 11 guys that are ready to play."

Fickell said he made a decision on the starting quarterback -- and told the team -- when training camp ended Aug. 20.

"You wanted it to be a little bit earlier, but I thought that with the way that those guys competed, it was a little bit harder to do," Fickell said. "There's never a perfect time. There's never the exact right time.

"But I think it was important for us just to make sure we're getting those guys the reps that they need, especially going into that Week 1."

Whoever starts at quarterback Saturday will work behind an offensive line that returns all five starters from a 13-1 team that made the College Football Playoffs and lost to Alabama 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl.

The Bearcats have good depth at running back, led by senior Ryan Montgomery, who last season rushed 46 times for 312 yards. Among the backups are sophomore Corey Kiner, a transfer from LSU, where he rushed for 324 yards last season.

Cincinnati has two quality tight ends in seniors Josh Whyle (26 catches for 362 yards and 6 touchdowns last season) and Leonard Taylor (28 for 268 and 4).

Wide receivers Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker both have been clocked running the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds. Scott had 30 receptions for 520 yards and 4 touchdowns last season and Tucker had 34 for 212 and 2.

On defense, the Bearcats are led by safety Ja'van Hicks and nickel back Arquon Bush, both fifth-year seniors.

Hicks has 29 starts, 130 tackles, 7 interceptions and 6 pass breakouts.

Bush has 25 career starts, 79 tackles, 7 interceptions and 16 pass breakups.

Junior linebacker Dashawn Pace had 94 tackles last season and a team-high four interceptions. His older brother, senior linebacker Ivan Pace, transferred to Cincinnati from Miami (Ohio), where he was the Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year and had 125 tackles last season -- matching the total of Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool.

Senior Malik Vann is a returning starter at defensive end who had 33 tackles last season with 3 1/2 sacks.

The Bearcats lost nine players to the NFL Draft, but they're ranked No. 23 in the preseason Associated Press poll.

"A lot of these guys have been here, they just haven't been maybe the recognizable faces to a lot of other people," Fickell said. "I know our guys are incredibly excited."

Cincinnati has won 11 consecutive season openers, including at UCLA in 2018 when the Bearcats rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Bruins 26-17.

Last season, Cincinnati won road games at Notre Dame and Indiana.

Saturday will be the first time Arkansas has played Cincinnati.

Fickell was Ohio State's defensive coordinator when the Buckeyes beat Arkansas 31-26 in the Sugar Bowl to cap the 2010 season. But he said Saturday will be the first time he's been involved in a game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"I know it's going to be loud," Fickell said. "I know it's going to be a hostile environment. I know it's going to be one of those ones you want your guys to be able to play in and enjoy because this is what college football is all about."