New I-30 Arkansas River bridge to open for one lane of traffic

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will begin routing traffic onto a new Interstate 30 bridge spanning the Arkansas River on Thursday.

The shift is the first of three the department is planning in September as part of a phased opening of the bridge. The new bridge across the Arkansas River is part of the department's expansive 30 Crossing project, which aims to widen and overhaul the interstate corridor through Little Rock and North Little Rock.

During the first phase, which will run from Thursday to Sept. 10, only one eastbound lane on the new bridge will be accessible to drivers leaving downtown Little Rock. Drivers will access the I-30 eastbound on-ramp onto the new bridge from the frontage road at Fourth Street, according to a map from the department.

Traffic on the new bridge will have the option of exiting onto Broadway in North Little Rock or merging onto I-30 eastbound once across the river.

To access Broadway from Interstate 630 or I-30 eastbound, drivers will have to take Exit 140 in downtown Little Rock. From the exit, drivers can access the I-30 frontage road onto the new bridge to get to Broadway, according to the map.

The switch will begin Wednesday night around 10 p.m. and will be open for morning traffic on Thursday, according to department spokesman Dave Parker.

On Tuesday, no major tasks remained for construction crews before the opening.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as this is a big moment," Parker said.

During the second phase of the opening, crews will begin moving I-30 eastbound traffic onto the new bridge. This phase is slated to begin on Sept. 10 and will last until Sept. 17.

The final phase of the shift will route I-30 westbound traffic onto the new bridge. This transition will last from Sept. 17 to 24, according to Parker.

Once traffic is shifted onto the new bridge, the department will open and close various westbound ramps.

A newly constructed entrance ramp and a turnaround loop will allow traffic from Broadway in North Little Rock to merge onto westbound I-30. In Little Rock, crews will close the Second Street loop ramp and the Sixth Street exit ramp. State officials will open an exit ramp at Ninth Street to allow drivers to access downtown Little Rock, said Keli Wylie, alternative project delivery administrator earlier this month.

In October, crews plan to begin demolishing the old I-30 bridge.

Instead of using explosives, crews will dismantle the bridge in four phases. State officials expect the process to take around 10 months. Afterward, crews will begin work on a second new bridge that will route westbound traffic across the river.