New museum’s opening delayed

BENTONVILLE -- The soft opening of the Bentonville History Museum has been pushed back, an official said.

The event had been set for today, but interior renovation delays changed the timeline. The goal is to have the soft opening Sept. 22, said Leah Whitehead, museum board president.

The free museum will be in the 2,026-square-foot historic train depot across from the public library on South Main Street. The museum is leasing the space from the city for $100 a year, which the City Council approved last year.

Rebekah Lopez-Farrer, the first executive director of the Bentonville History Museum, said crews also are working to get the train depot up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The planned Sept. 22 open house will be from 4 to 7 p.m., she said.

Exhibits will include a section devoted to the life and story of Arthur "Rabbit" Dickerson, Lopez-Farrer said.

Dickerson was a well-known graduate of the Bentonville Colored School. He became a highly regarded businessman who ran a shoeshine business for more than 50 years, then became the first recipient and namesake of a Greater Bentonville Chamber of Commerce award for those who make special contributions to the community, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

"Tales from the Rail" is an exhibit that will display the history of the Frisco Railroad and its contribution to Bentonville. Other exhibits include the city's banking history, historic downtown homes and Sugar Creek Days, Lopez-Farrer said.

The board of directors has been working on the museum project for six years. Many groups over the past 50 years have wanted a Bentonville History Museum, Whitehead said.

The depot is next to Train Station Park, which features a gazebo, benches and landscaping and is accessible from the Downtown Trail, according to the city. The 9-foot-tall sculpture Found, consisting of different styles of letters that form "Bentonville" in a stacked jumble, is in the park, too.

Work also is being done along South Main Street in between the library and museum.

Improvement to South Main Street is being done from Eighth Street extending north to Second Street, said Dennis Birge, city transportation director. There are other projects being built along that stretch of Main Street as well, including Motto Hotel and Ledger, he said.

Work includes adding drainage, curb and gutter, crosswalks, lighting and wider sidewalks. The estimated completion for street improvements is Oct. 31, Birge said.